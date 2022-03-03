First Ukraine city falls as Russia strikes more civilian targets

ODESSA, Ukraine — Russian forces on Wednesday seized the first major Ukrainian city in their onslaught, the strategic port of Kherson, as they stepped up bombardment of civilian targets across the country, put other cities under siege and pushed to encircle and cut off the capital, Kyiv.

Russian troops and tanks rolled into Kherson, on the Dnieper River near the Black Sea, after days of intense fighting that left as many as 300 Ukrainian civilians and fighters dead, said the mayor and another senior Ukrainian government official who confirmed that it had fallen. “There is no Ukrainian army here,” the mayor, Igor Kolykhaev, said in an interview. "The city is surrounded."

Other Russian columns besieged Kharkiv, the country’s second-largest city, and the port city of Mariupol. And most ominously, a huge convoy of military vehicles stood north of Kyiv in apparent preparation for a major offensive.

The battle for control of Kherson, a shipbuilding center, left bodies strewn about the city streets, power outages, limited water and little food, Kolykhaev said. Utility workers have tried to fix damaged pipes and downed lines, he said, but have come under fire from snipers.

He said a group of about 10 armed Russian officers, including the commander of forces attacking the city, had entered the city hall and informed him that they planned to set up a military administration.

The nearly week-old Russian invasion at first drew global attention to attacks on the two largest cities, Kyiv and Kharkiv in the north, but it appeared to be making more progress in the south. Capturing Kherson could clear the way for Russian forces to push westward toward Odessa — a much bigger prize — as they try to seize Ukraine’s entire Black Sea coast, cutting it off from world shipping.

Russian troops have gained ground near Mariupol while naval forces gathered offshore, raising fears of an amphibious assault on a city where local officials said there was no power or heat.

Mariupol lies on the Sea of Azov, a body bordered on three sides by Russia, which controls access to it. The port is part of a vital stretch of terrain Russia is apparently trying to capture, to link Russia-backed separatist enclaves in the southeast with Crimea, the southern peninsula Russia seized from Ukraine in 2014. That could trap the Ukrainian troops arrayed against the breakaway region in a pincer, caught between Russian forces to the east and west.

A day after President Joe Biden vowed in a defiant State of the Union address that the war would “leave Russia weaker and the world stronger” and that President Vladimir Putin of Russia “has no idea what’s coming,” the West further tightened the retaliatory economic squeeze that has the Russian economy reeling. U.S. and European sanctions have hit the Russian government, its ally Belarus, Russian businesses and powerful individuals and their assets abroad.

Russian artillery and rocket fire have cut off essentials like electricity, medicine, water and heat to many Ukrainian communities and turned a growing number of offices, homes, businesses and vehicles to crumpled, burning hulks. Around the country, people are sheltering in basements and tunnels as explosions shake the ground above them. In Kyiv alone, some 15,000 people are sleeping in the subways.

“These aren’t military targets,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday. “They are places where civilians work and families live.”

Ukraine is mounting stiffer resistance than either its allies or Russia had expected, six days into a war that has already left thousands of casualties and displaced hundreds of thousands of people. And the United States and its allies, their stance against Moscow hardening with each passing day, are funneling an array of weapons into Ukraine, in addition to punishing Russia economically.

Western officials say Putin set out to destroy Ukraine’s military, install a puppet regime in Kyiv that would never be aligned with NATO or the European Union, and perhaps absorb some territory into Russia. But he “badly miscalculated,” Biden said Tuesday, and the crisis raises a set of harsh questions that the Russian leader may not be prepared to answer if he anticipated a quick capitulation.

Is this just the start of a long, grinding war that would be unpopular in Russia and could devastate Ukraine’s major cities? And how much physical ruin of Ukraine and financial ruin of Russia is he prepared to accept as the price of getting his way?

“We’ve hardly slept for seven nights,” President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine said early Wednesday in a video message. But, he added, “Today you, Ukrainians, are a symbol of invincibility.”