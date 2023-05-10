For nearly 40 years, Lake County's annual Catfish Derby, is celebrated as "biggest catfish derby west of the Mississippi." There’s a $5,000 prize cash for the largest fish caught in the adult division and $100 for the largest fish caught in each of two kids divisions. The events prizes total more than $10,000 total in cash and free merchandise.

You will not want to miss the whoppers — both stories and fish — that are sure to come out of the Catfish Derby. Lake County's 39th event will be held in Clearlake Oaks and runs from May 19 to 21.

In addition to the 24-hour fishing competition that starts at noon on Friday, there will be barbecue lunches hosted by the Northshore Fire Protection District at the fire station in Clearlake Oaks on Saturday and Sunday. There will also be live entertainment on Sunday.

On Sunday, an awards ceremony will celebrate the largest fish caught from the waters of Clear Lake during the weekend derby. And talk about whoppers, there’s a $5,000 prize cash for the largest fish caught in the adult division. Twenty runners-up will also get anywhere between $1,000 to $40 in prizes.

The two kids divisions, ages ten and under, and 11 to 15, can also participate in the fishing fun. Each first-place winner will get $100 for the largest fish caught and the top five winners in each category win $50-$10.

The event’s prizes total more than $10,000 total in cash and free merchandise.

Catfish Derby Chair Dennis Locke expects between 900 and 1,000 entries for the fishing competition. Olga Martin Steele, director for the Catfish Derby, added about 30% of attendees are locals, with the rest coming from all over California and beyond.

"Cash awards and other prizes for the biggest fish contribute to the allure, but it’s truly a family affair with some groups and families returning year after year," Steele said. “This family event brings out both a competitive spirit and camaraderie.”

The Catfish Derby's three-day weekend event allows for an economic boom to Lake County's local restaurants, bait and tackle shops, and those who deal in gear for boats as well as lodging. The town of Clearlake Oaks, with a population 2,608, also depends on the funds coming in from tourism and fishing associated with Clear Lake, which scientists say is the oldest lake in North America at nearly half a million years old. With Clear Lake's water level higher than it has been in years, thanks to ongoing winter storms, the boat launches have been open and are ready for fishing and fun.

In 2022, a grand total of $14,210 was made from the Catfish Derby and was donated back to the Clearlake Oaks community. The majority of the donation went toward youth-related activities including Konocti Rams Athletics, North Shore Youth Club and Lower Lake High drama club, according to Steele. Some of the money went to the local Senior Center and senior programs.

There is plenty to do that will keep visitors happy and busy when they aren’t fishing during the derby, too. Visitors can head to Brassfield Estate Winery, Stonehouse Cellars and Cache Creek Vineyards in Clearlake Oaks for wine tasting. There’s plenty of food options like Grilligan's Island, Country Kitchen Mexican Food and Betty's Tacos. For more outdoor fun, there’s Anderson Marsh State Historic Park, Clearlake State Park and Mount Konocti Park. All offer outdoor enthusiasts the opportunity to hike and birdwatch.