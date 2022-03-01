Fisherman found dead in water near Bodega Bay identified

The fisherman whose body was found last week in the water near Bodega Bay has been identified as a 30-year-old Sonoma man, authorities said.

Ryan Kozlowski, a commercial crab fisherman, was identified by the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office Coroner Unit.

His body was found about a mile from his boat on Friday by a Coast Guard search crew. He was pronounced dead by paramedics on a nearby dock.

Authorities began searching for Kozlowski on Friday morning after somebody reported seeing a boat adrift near Elephant Rock off the coast of the Point Reyes National Seashore.

The boat’s engine was still running when Coast Guard officials got to it and they suspected the captain had fallen overboard.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office is investigating Kozlowski’s death. A spokeswoman for the agency said there were no details about the investigation that could be released on Tuesday.

