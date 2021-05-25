Fitch Mountain may get $505,000 grant to reduce wildfire-prone vegetation

An historic, densely overgrown and fire-prone Sonoma County mountain may become the first recipient of funds from a $12 million wildfire prevention grant awarded to the California Coastal Conservancy.

As the threat of wildfires looms over the region amid a statewide drought, vegetation removal could take place on Fitch Mountain as early as next week should a $505,000 state grant be approved to pay for the process. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)

On Thursday, the agency’s governing board will decide if it will give Fitch Mountain a $505,000 allotment of the funds, which were given to the conservancy last week.

Considered the first Forest Health and Wildfire Resiliency Grant, the money would pay for “vegetation management” on the mountain, officials said.

As the threat of wildfires looms over the region amid a statewide drought, vegetation removal could take place on Fitch Mountain as early as next week should the conservancy approve the plan.

The agency is responsible for protecting and improving natural lands and waterways along the state coast.

Marc Mager uses a weed wrench to pull out Scotch broom from his property on Fitch Mountain in this 2010 file photo. (KENT PORTER / The Press Democrat, 2010)

Vegetation removal would occur over two phases that are expected to continue into 2024, if the grant is approved.

“This type of work is very labor intensive and it’s very expensive. It’s significant that we’re going to be able to do this work this year,” said Healdsburg Fire Chief Jason Boaz, whose agency will oversee the project.

About 350 homes sit on the 900-foot-tall Fitch Mountain, which is mostly on unincorporated territory near Healdsburg. The structures are surrounded by trees and other vegetation susceptible to burning.

The east side of the mountain is surrounded by the Russian River and residents escaping a fire would be limited to narrow roads on the north and south side of the mountain. County and fire officials will hold an evacuation drill on Fitch Mountain on June 5.

Wildfire smoke lingers above Healdsburg as seen from Fitch Mountain on Thursday, Aug, 20, 2020. (Beth Schlanker / The Press Democrat)

“Depending on the fire intensity, you may only have one way in, one way out of the mountain,” Boaz said.

Wildfire concerns are particularly high now due to a lack of rain that is placing the region under “exceptional drought” conditions, according to the U. S. Drought Monitor.

Cal Fire Battalion Chief Marshal Turbeville said there’s no record of major fires on Fitch Mountain and the immediate area has mostly been impacted by smaller blazes. Most recently, on May 18, a 10-foot-by-10-foot blaze was extinguished off Canary Court.

However, “In my opinion, it’s just a mater of time before Fitch Mountain burns,” Turbeville said.

Frank White, 50, has lived along the southern edge of Fitch Mountain for about five years and he concurred a major fire was inevitable, he said as he walked along Fitch Mountain Road Monday afternoon.

He pointed to the heavy vegetation and stressed “all that’s got to go. It’s going to kill us.”

The view to the north from Fitch Mountain in Healdsburg. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Boaz said crews will be meticulous about clearing the area and they’re just as focused on preserving the natural landscape.

Steps would include creating a defensible area between private property and open space, and even using sheep and goats to graze.

Turbeville said maintenance will need to continue in the long run to prevent Fitch Mountain from burning.

Sonoma County Supervisor James Gore added that residents have long expressed concern about part-time residents who allow their yards to grow freely while they’re out of town.

“The community has been, not just advocating, but fighting for resiliency for many years,” the supervisor said. “This is an area we all know - we’ve all known - is a high-risk area.”

State Sen. Mike McGuire, D-Healdsburg, said the Coastal Conservancy has about $12 million in wildfire prevention grant funding and additional contributions could be issued across California in the coming weeks.

“This is moving incredibly fast,” he said.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi