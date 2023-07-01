Five arrested during Friday night DUI checkpoint in Santa Rosa

Five people were arrested Friday night on suspicion of driving under the influence during a DUI checkpoint in west Santa Rosa.

The checkpoint was conduced at Stony Point Road and Stony Circle near Finley Park Community Park from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. Nearly 1,000 drivers encountered the checkpoint, with only seven evaluated for DUI.

Police said 20 drivers were cited for operating a vehicle without a license and one driver was cited for driving on a suspended or revoked license.

One driver was cited for operating a vehicle with an open container and two people were arrested on outstanding warrants, officials said.

You can reach Staff Writer Martin Espinoza at 707-521-5213 or martin.espinoza@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @pressreno.