Five arrested on suspicion of Healdsburg drive-by shooting

Three men arrested on suspicion of a daytime, drive-by shooting in southeast Healdsburg that police suspect may be gang-related will appear before a Sonoma County Superior Court judge Friday.

The men were identified by police as David Botello Barragan,19, and Isaiah Antonio Torres, 18, both of Healdsburg, as well as Rohnert Park resident Christian Arrona Perez, 18.

Two other suspects police believe were involved in the shooting, Windsor and Healdsburg teens who are minors and therefore were not named by police, have also been arrested, Healdsburg Police Lt. Matt Jenkins said.

Each of the five was put in custody on suspicion of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, conspiracy to commit a crime and carrying a loaded firearm, he added.

Police suspect the group were in a silver car seen driving away from Mason and Hudson streets Tuesday at about 3:25 p.m. after a barrage of bullets from a 40 mm handgun erupted from the car, aimed at a man in a grassy lot near the intersection, Jenkins said.

“The shooter was hanging out of the vehicle that was driving by and they were shooting to an open space area,” Jenkins said. “It’s obvious that the victim was the intended target.”

The victim ran away and was unharmed. While he did not cooperate with police, surveillance footage and interviews with multiple witnesses helped police piece together the license plate of the silver vehicle, Jenkins said. One camera captured the gunfire itself, he added.

Officers also learned of a confrontation between the victim and the group prior to the shooting, though Jenkins declined to provide additional details about the encounter.

A car with the same license plate as the vehicle seen fleeing the shooting was stopped in Vacaville on Wednesday morning, with the suspects police had been searching for inside, Jenkins said.

The investigation also led police to a Rohnert Park home Wednesday night, where police served a search warrant and found the handgun they believe was used in the shooting. David Saucedo Solorio, 19, was found at the home and was arrested on suspicion of being an accessory to a crime, police said.

The three men arrested in the shooting were being held at the Sonoma County Jail on $1 million bail.They were scheduled to appear at the Sonoma County Superior Court at 1:30 p.m.

Information about the custody status of the two minors arrested in the case was not available Thursday.

You can reach Staff Writer Nashelly Chavez at 707-521-5203 or nashelly.chavez@pressdemocrat.com.