He noted that city leaders have to contend with tough questions, including the cost of maintaining a standalone fire department, at $1.4 million a year. The department could use a budget that’s nearly double that amount, according to the city,

“With everything, it’s a business and we have to make sure that we’re constantly looking at the bottom line and not continuing to overspend beyond our means,” Zollman said.

Colhurst, Dick and McLewis said they would need to read the report first before making any decisions.

“I need to read the report and I need to hear from the firefighters as well as the Gold Ridge folks,” Colhurst said. “That’s a very careful decision to make.”

McLewis raised a criticism similar to Maura — that city council needed to better include local firefighters in the discussion.

“They work very hard, they have a lot of lived experience,” McLewis, 51, said of the firefighters. “We need to honor that.”

“If I’m in council I will definitely be including our local fire service in those conversations,” Dick said. “And also the analysis of Matrix.”

Bolstering local businesses and revitalizing downtown

Like communities throughout Sonoma County and California, Sebastopol’s businesses struggled through the COVID-19 pandemic. All five candidates said doing more to support local businesses would be a priority if on the council.

“I personally would like to be a voice for them on the council, to help advocate for them,” McLewis said, referencing her experience working for the Sebastopol Chamber of Commerce.

Noting the empty storefronts downtown, some empty before the pandemic, McLewis said she wants to open conversations with local businesses and landlords.

Bringing more business to the city would help generate more revenue via the city’s sales tax.

“Increasing the tax base is important for us as a city and as a whole,” McLewis said.

It is another point McLewis shares with Dick, who also stressed the need to expand the tax base in order to pad the city’s budget and support spending on core services including roads, emergency response and water.

“We don’t really have enough revenue coming into the city to pay for our basics,” Dick said.

Dick criticized the city for focusing on projects he deemed less of a priority, including the bid to expose the Calder Creek running through the downtown.

While critical of some city spending, including on homeless services, Dick said he is not proposing funding cuts, but rather sees opportunity in boosting businesses.

“The plan is to try and get the local economy moving again by incenting the landlords, many (of) storefronts who have very high rents, to provide concessions to small businesses to open storefronts,” Dick said, The city ought to be more of a tourism destination, but not as big as Healdsburg, he said.

Colthurst, who received a $4,700 campaign contribution from The Barlow, the shopping and food district, raised the idea of utilizing shuttle service, coordinating with the chamber or commerce and downtown business association, and working with landlords to ease rent burdens as possible solutions.

“The businesses contributed nearly half of the revenue for Sebastopol and they’ve been hit really hard, as has the community, from the pandemic and inflation,” Maurer said.

Zollman said Sebastopol businesses have been struggling long before the pandemic. He sees a solution in strengthening partnerships between businesses and local groups like the chamber of commerce through co-sponsored events, and with schools to help connect students and businesses through a school-credit, mentorship program.

On city budget and homelessness spending

Sebastopol has a $12.5 million 2022-23 budget, with a $1.1 million operating deficit. The city is using reserves to cover the deficit, City Manager Larry McLaughlin said.

Dick, McLewis and Zollman all emphasized the need for the city to identify ways to grow revenue.

Zollman pointed to money available at the local, state and federal levels by way of grants and other avenues, as opportunities for the city to expand its budget.

“We are overspending,” Zollman said. “So in my mind, the way to deal with that is to figure out how to bring money in.”

He offered up the city’s use of grants to get solar for the local library as an example of successfully using partnerships to access funding.

Zollman also pointed to the city’s participation in Project Homekey, a state program that provides cities and counties with funding to developing housing options for homeless individuals, as another example of successful partnership. Sebastopol in Sonoma County to open a housing site through the program at the former Sebastopol Inn, now named Elderberry Commons.

“I think we have a lot to toot our own horns about because we have three avenues to help our unsheltered,” Zollman said, referring to the housing options in Sebastopol.

Dick and McLewis were critical of the city’s spending but said they were not interested in job cuts or raising taxes.

Dick and McLewis echoed their call to boost businesses and draw in more sales tax revenue. They also said the city needs to more closely watch where it spends money. The city’s homelessness spending is one area where Dick and McLewis were unconvinced.

Sonoma County’s annual homelessness report, based on the results of a point-in-time count, reported a 5% increase in the overall homeless population, to an estimated 2,893 homeless residents, the first reported increase since the 2017 fires. It also noted a dramatic 43% increase in chronic homelessness since 2020.

The report found the number of homeless individuals dropped in Sebastopol from 129 in 2020 to 78 in 2022.

Both Dick and McLewis the city should lean on the county to do more.

“I would say that I think that Sebastopol has been overperforming and that the county has been underperforming and I would like to see the county doing more,” said McLewis.

Dick said he would like to see more data illustrating the impact of local services in addressing homelessness.

“There are no key performance indicators for success or failures of various famous efforts in the city of Sebastopol and certainly not in the county,” said Dick.

You can reach Staff Writer Emma Murphy at 707-521-5228 or emma.murphy@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @MurphReports.