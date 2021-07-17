Five to face felony charges related to vandalism with pig’s blood of Santa Rosa home, mall sculpture

Prosecutors formally accused five Sonoma County activists of felonies Friday, saying the group worked together to plan and carry out a predawn vandalism of the former home of a Derek Chauvin trial expert witness and a downtown Santa Rosa sculpture.

Colin Metcalfe and Christina Henry, two of the defendants, are accused of smearing blood on a home formerly owned by Barry Brodd, an ex-Santa Rosa police officer and law enforcement trainer who testified on behalf of Chauvin, the Minneapolis police officer who was convicted of murdering George Floyd, a felony complaint filed by Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office says.

The three others, Kristen Aumoithe, Rowan Dalbey and Amber Lucas, each face a felony vandalism charge in similar vandalism of the “Agraria” hand sculpture outside the Santa Rosa Plaza, which was covered with pig’s blood on April 17, the same morning as the vandalism reported at the home on Country Manor Drive, court documents show. Dalbey made a sign reading “oink oink” that was left by the hand sculpture, the complaint says.

All five, who were arrested in May, additionally face charges of felony conspiracy to commit a crime.

The complaint accuses Aumoithe with ordering, purchasing and picking up 5 gallons of pig’s blood as well as a pig’s head from Sonoma County Meat Co. on April 13, though search warrant documents connected with the case say Aumoithe retrieved the items the day before the dual vandalism reports.

The Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office was not available for comment Friday and could not address inconsistencies between the search warrant documents and the charging document.

That same day, the complaint says, Lucas posted on social media an intent to act against Brodd, as well as researched and shared an address for the home that would later be vandalized with pig’s blood, according to the complaint.

The home on Country Manor Drive was formerly owned by Brodd, though Santa Rosa police have said Brodd no longer lives at the residence or in Sonoma County. The owner of the home is identified as Jane Doe in the complaint.

The five suspects then took part in a group chat that discussed plans to vandalize “the hand” sculpture at the Santa Rosa Plaza as well as the west Santa Rosa home, the complaint alleges, before the group met in person on April 16, the court documents say.

Aumoithe is suspected of providing jugs of pig’s blood to Metcalfe and Henry, who the complaint alleges carried out the vandalism at the home before texting the other three to tell them the house had been vandalized.

On Friday, Vincent Barrientos, who represents Aumoithe, said that he was “gearing up for battle” in a case he believed was “overcharged” by prosecutors.

“Even if you took the cherry picked information that was included in the search warrant and took it as true, it’s overcharged,” he said.

Search warrant documents obtained by The Press Democrat on Wednesday showed officers suspected Aumoithe of ordering and retrieving 5 gallons of blood used in the vandalism cases, as well as sending audio and text messages to Lucas before and after the crimes were reported.

“I just picked up the blood, the butchers were a whole bunch of younger curious people, and they were like, what are, watcha doin?” Aumoithe said in an audio message, according to a Santa Rosa police detective’s report included in the search warrant documents.

Barrientos added that while the search warrant court documents said police linked Aumoithe to the purchase of the pig’s blood using surveillance footage and receipts, “buying pig’s blood is not a crime.”

Tony Serra, the attorney representing Dalbey, and Omar Figueroa, who represents Lucas, did not respond to a request for comment Friday evening. Neither Henry nor Metcalfe, nor their legal counsel, could be reached for comment.

Lucas, Aumoithe and Dalbey are due at the Sonoma County Superior Court at 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 9. Henry is set to appear for an arraignment at 8:30 a.m. Aug. 19and Metcalfe’s hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Aug. 23.

The complaint does not mention whether anyone else may have helped coordinate or plan the vandalism, though Santa Rosa Police Sgt. Chris Mahurin said police have cleared a remaining person of interest who had not been arrested along with the five suspects.

Attorneys for the five suspects, who have said they are innocent, have suggested the activists may have been set up by an “agent provocateur” but have declined to elaborate further.

You can reach Staff Writer Nashelly Chavez at 707-521-5203 or nashelly.chavez@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @nashellytweets.