Subscribe

Five hurt in fight by 20 inmates at Folsom State Prison

ASSOCIATED PRESS
October 29, 2020, 3:52PM
Updated 3 hours ago

FOLSOM — A fight at California's second-oldest state prison sent five inmates to the hospital Thursday with non-life threatening injuries, corrections officials said.

About 20 inmates were involved in the fight that broke out during program activities in a medium-security housing unit at Folsom State Prison.

Guards used chemical agents to stop the fighting. No employees were injured.

The prison east of Sacramento is limiting inmate movements while it investigates the fight. Officials did not release a cause for the fight.

The prison houses about 2,200 minimum- and medium-security inmates.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine