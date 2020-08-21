Five more seniors in Sonoma County died from coronavirus complications

Seniors with underlying health conditions continue to suffer deadly consequences of the coronavirus pandemic, as Sonoma County health officials late Thursday reported five more virus-related deaths among this group.

All five fatalities — three males and two females — involved people 65 or older. Three of them were residents of skilled nursing centers, health officials said Friday.

The five additional victims increased the county’s overall death toll from the highly contagious infectious disease to 70, since the pandemic began in March.

Meanwhile, the county reported an additional 79 new COVID-19 infections as of Thursday, boosting total cases over 4,800.

While the virus has infected a broad range of residents, seniors in poor health comprise the lion’s share of fatalities in Sonoma County.

“This is our most at-risk group of residents,” county spokesman Paul Gullixson said.

Of the five latest fatalities, one man died Wednesday and a woman died Tuesday. Both of them lived at home and had been treated at undisclosed hospitals.

Two male nursing home residents died Monday at undisclosed local hospitals. A female resident of a nursing home died there Aug. 13.

