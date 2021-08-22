Subscribe

Five takeaways from whistleblower’s claims

PRESS DEMOCRAT STAFF
August 21, 2021, 6:39PM
Updated 1 hour ago
  • Developer William Gallaher received $35 million in tax-exempt bonds to finance the construction of Vineyard Creek apartments near the Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport. In return, he agreed to devote 47 units to low-income housing.
  • Whistleblower Mariah Clark, a former Vineyard Creek employee, claims that rent-restricted apartments were leased to family and friends of Gallaher’s even though they made too much money to qualify.
  • She also alleged the companies overcharged low-income residents for rent while at the same time gouging government agencies over rental subsidies.
  • Clark claims she was subjected to verbal abuse and retaliation and eventually fired after raising questions.
  • Gallaher’s companies have agreed to pay Clark $500,000 to settle her employment-related claims, which were kept under seal for more than a year.

