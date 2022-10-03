Subscribe
Lisa Warner’s home along Trinity Road was spared during the Nuns Fire in 2017. In the years since the fire, she and her husband have increased defensible space, reduced fuel, and worked on hardening the area against fire. Warner helped launch the Mayacamas Fire Safe Council to reduce the neighborhood’s fire risk and prepare for emergencies. Photo taken on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. (Christopher Chung/The Press Democrat)

Five years after the 2017 North Bay firestorm: No one was left unscathed — or unchanged

MARY CALLAHAN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
October 3, 2022, 7:01AM
It was the same dream, over and over.

Jack Pond would be racing through his burning house, frantically stuffing belongings into a pillowcase. But he couldn’t fit them all, and he had to take some out and leave them behind to make room for others. And he had to hurry. There was little time.

“Just the anxiety would build during the dream until I would just shoot up out of bed,” Pond recalls. Relieved that it was only a dream, he’d drift back to sleep, only to reenter the same nightmare.

The dream haunted Pond, 76, in the immediate aftermath of the Tubbs Fire, which sent him and his family fleeing into the night, just ahead of the flames.

The blaze, the most destructive of the North Bay infernos that made up the October 2017 firestorm, destroyed Pond’s Hidden Valley Estates home, and with it, a lifetime of irreplaceable treasures he collected while working abroad, as well as precious heirlooms that had belonged to his mother, a jeweler.

The scorched portico of Jack Pond's Hidden Valley Estates home was all that was standing after the 2017 Tubbs Fire swept through his Santa Rosa neighborhood Oct. 8 and 9, 2017. (Jack Pond)


But beyond the losses, the blaze also left permanent emotional scars and grief.

And after fleeing without so much as his dentures and crossing toward what he thought was safety west of the freeway with his daughter, son and granddaughter, only to find flames blowing across Hopper Road, he continues to experience a renewed sense of loss even five years later.

More than 5,300 Sonoma County families and homeowners like Pond lost houses and nearly everything they owned that night. Twenty-four people lost their lives in the county, and 16 others died in Napa and Mendocino counties.

But it hardly matters who you were the night of Oct. 8, 2017. Almost no one was unscathed. If you didn’t lose a home, you likely knew someone who did.

Nearly all the half-dozen major, named fires started that night across the North Bay were sparked by electrical lines and fueled by gale-force winds that at times exceeded 70 mph in some areas. Other fires moved with equal speed and ferocity, but the Tubbs Fire, which cut a nearly 12-mile swath of destruction from Calistoga to Santa Rosa, became infamous for its ferocity and historic toll.

More than half a million people throughout Sonoma and neighboring counties awoke that night to the smell of smoke and the scream of sirens, the boom of exploding propane tanks and transformers, and the utter chaos of communities on the run — driven through curtains of flames in desperate flight from a sudden, terrifying threat beneath a glowing red sky.

That was the before.

And now, forever, there is the after — a world in which massive wildfires can travel miles overnight and ravage everything in their path like an unhinged beast, destroying and upending whole communities, reminding anyone who may yet harbor doubts that we humans are not in control.

A deeper grief and trauma

It’s a truth that has been visited upon the region more than once in the years since then, forcing us to come to grips with a new reality. It’s made us feel anxious, vulnerable, more prone to react to changes in the air around us.

For some, like Pond, it is the smell of smoke that sends a chill through their spines.

For others, a rising wind conjures dread, especially when it blows hot across the drought-parched landscape.

Still others react to the slapping blades of a helicopter overhead or the shriek of sirens or alarms filling the air in response to someone’s personal crisis.

“We’ve all, I’m sure, picked up our own (emotional) baggage,” said Santa Rosa Mayor Chris Rogers, who noted that on the hottest day in the city’s recorded history last month — 115 degrees — it was the breeze kicking up in the afternoon, gusting through downtown, swaying trees and rustling leaves, that set his teeth on edge.

“I’ve come to find I just hate the wind,” he said.

Many describe a kind of collective post traumatic stress disorder — compounded by the challenges of recovery and the ever-present knowledge that we are, for much of the year, but a single errant spark from possibly reliving the nightmare.

For those who lost loved ones, homes, businesses and pets in the fires, there has been a deeper grief and trauma, layered with the logistics, financial obstacles and critical decisions that come too swiftly in the aftermath — and all of it weighed down by fear of future disasters.

Even those who lost nothing have suffered.

“It can be traumatizing to witness all of it, right?” said psychologist Alisa Liguori Stratton, who spent several years as part of the Wildfire Mental Health Collaborative, an initiative launched after the fires to address the county’s long-term recovery needs.

About this series

October marks the fifth anniversary of the ferocious North Bay firestorms that devastated the community, destroyed thousands of homes and claimed 44 lives. Over the next five weeks, a team of Press Democrat reporters, photographers and editors will revisit those harrowing days and weeks with an eye toward how we can come to grips with the seeming inevitability of the next big wildfire.

Week 1: How living with the reality of fire has changed us and the land we live on.

Week 2: Despite a $13.5 billion fund set aside by the courts for fire victims, many have yet to see a dime.

Week 3: Fire took a physical and emotional toll on everyone, especially children.

Week 4: Tales of tragedy, tales of heroism. Where are they now?

Week 5: What we’ve learned, and how we’ll move forward.

For additional coverage, including The Press Democrat’s podcast, “A Walk Through the Ashes,”go to www.pressdemocrat.com/fiveyearsafterfirestorm

If you have a story to share, please email pdnews@pressdemocrat.com.

“Just being part of the community was, basically, you’re witnessing a traumatic event,” she said.

Karin Demarest, vice president for community impact with the Community Foundation Sonoma County, recalled her reaction to a neighbor’s barbecue grill recently while she sat out on the back deck of her Sebastopol home.

“The visceral response to things like wind and smoke, they happen so quickly, like they don’t even pass through our brains anymore,” Demarest said. “It goes right to the nervous system, where we experience this physical response to things.

“My friends, my colleagues, we all experience it on a windy day, on a warm, windy day,” she said. “We’re all on edge.”

Successive wildfires proved too much for some, prompting them to leave their neighborhoods or the region altogether, said Kate Andersen, whose family’s home rebuild in Larkfield is nearly complete.

She said sounds of emergency vehicles headed up Mark West Springs Road — the escape route for thousands who fled the Tubbs Fire, many driving through flames — gets everyone’s attention. It recalls the final, deadly path of the blaze, as it broadened on either side of the road, taking 11 lives before descending toward Larkfield and Highway 101, where it killed 10 more people.

“There are those people that still just, like, they get a Nixle (public safety alert) and they want to crawl into a ball, they get so overwhelmed with anxiety,” Andersen said. “There are a few people like that. We just try to keep moving forward with our lives.”

Stratton said an individual’s personal history plays a huge role in how they react. A person’s financial wherewithal and social connectedness are key, as well.

Stratton lost her own Fountaingrove home to the Tubbs Fire and found a temporary home for her family through a professional association, from someone she didn’t even know. After the chaos and fear of evacuating their cul-de-sac and losing everything, she relied on her professional training to help her family deal with the trauma of the situation, though there were challenges nonetheless.

“It was certainly a turning of a corner for our family and for many people we know,” she said. “ … Just in the blink of an eye, your whole way of life is gone, and all the people you see on a daily basis have scattered.”

Rincon Ridge in Fountaingrove, Wednesday Oct. 25, 2017, in Santa Rosa, burned by the Tubbs Fire. (Kent Porter/The Press Democrat file)

Rincon Ridge atop Fountaingrove, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, is mostly rebuilt, five years post Tubbs Fire. (Kent Porter/The Press Democrat)
Rincon Ridge atop Fountaingrove, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, is mostly rebuilt, five years post Tubbs Fire. (Kent Porter/The Press Democrat)

It was particularly hurtful to feel gouged by builders that she said bid for their rebuild well above their architect’s estimates — so much so that they decided after several years to move to Michigan to be near family there. A neighbor had overheard construction workers or contractors talking about how “they could charge whatever they wanted to” when it came to Fountaingrove “because we were stuck,” Stratton said.

It was jarring, and painful, to consider that those people were part of their community.

“If you’re willing and able to move forward in an excited fashion, rather than just a grieving fashion, you can go forward with happy anticipation of the change,” she said. But “I think there’s a lot of unspoken disappointment and still grief in that community.”

While the disaster was incredibly fast-moving, it was also a longtime in the making.

A new sense of vulnerability

Santa Rosa Fire Marshal and Division Chief Paul Lowenthal noted dangerous wildfires have been fairly common in California, “but Sonoma County kind of dodged the bullet for a long time.”

When the big one came, it was the most destructive fire in state history — until the November 2018 Camp Fire destroyed most of the Butte County town of Paradise the following autumn.

It also was probably the first experience with rampaging wildfire for most Sonoma County residents, said Lowenthal, who lost his own home in Larkfield.

“After that, it felt like any time a fire starts that it’s going to get to that level again, and there was a lot of concern,” he said.

(File photo) Santa Rosa Assistant Fire Marshal Paul Lowenthal watches excavators remove debris from the burned down Santa Rosa Fire Station 5 on Newgate Court, off of Fountaingrove Parkway in Santa Rosa on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)


“Everybody has been traumatized,” said Evonne Stevens, interim executive director at Redcom, the county emergency dispatch center. “There are people who have lost multiple houses. I’ve taken calls from people who lost a house in the Tubbs Fire only to lose a house in the (2019) Kincade Fire or the (2020) Walbridge Fire or the (2020) Glass Fire.”

Given that heightened level of fear, public agencies — who in 2017 had yet to adopt the kind of emergency notification systems that would have allowed more people in the path of the fires to be warned — now issue notices about nearly every fire, plume of smoke or even smoke impacts from distant areas.

Otherwise, “we have 185,000 people or whatever that all would be calling 911 to report that smoke,” Lowenthal said.

The region’s new sense of vulnerability also has had practical impacts. It’s altered how some plan vacations and shop for homes — though for some folks, the fact an area has burned recommends a property, while others shun anything in a high fire zone, Sebastopol real estate agent Martha Saly said.

For children and young people, a three-week school closure would be just the first in a series of setbacks that included future wildfires, power outages, extreme storms and the COVID-19 pandemic that have contributed to measurable learning losses and, for many, stunted socialization and depression.

And we look at land-use differently and evaluate new development with fire risk and evacuation capacity in mind.

It’s also made us part of an unhappy club, as more and more Western communities endure catastrophic fires.

Rogers, Santa Rosa’s mayor, for instance, recalled the local reaction to last winter’s Marshall Fire in Colorado, which started in drought-cured grasses in Boulder County and, in less than two days, destroyed more than 1,000 homes in two towns, until falling snow put it out.

“I noticed in my own constituents the impact that that fire had on them — just how upset they were knowing what that community was going through, just because they’d been through it,” Rogers said.

Citizen action

But even if the 2017 wildfires increased our angst, they also made us more in tune with our natural world and our built environment, and how they exist together, inspiring new levels of commitment and collaboration that seek to make our communities safer.

Climate change, once an obscure threat, rapidly became a clear and present danger, overwhelming in its ability to alter the scale and impact of known hazards.

For many, the wildfires prompted new focus on greenhouse gas emissions, their effects and related policy, as well as forest management and fuel reduction, driving bolder local investment in fire prevention and carbon reduction.

It also catalyzed citizen action.

Regular people dug into emergency preparedness, evacuation planning, packing go-bags and creating defensible space. They also formed collectives to reduce risk and build their own capacity for self-reliance in community through programs like Map My Neighborhood, COPE (Citizens Organized to Prepare for Emergencies), Fire Safe Councils and other efforts.

“It’s really clear that the threat of a disaster in this community is real to people in a way that’s not real to people that haven’t experienced things,” said Sonoma County Community Preparedness Program Manager Nancy Brown, who joined the county in 2019.

The Coffey Park area of Santa Rosa, reduced to rubble, Wednesday Oct. 25, 2017, by the Tubbs Fire. Hopper Road is on the right, Dogwood Drive is in the middle. (Kent Porter/The Press Democrat file)

Mature trees around homes, bottom right, are some of the few structures not burned during the 2017 Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa’s Coffey Park. With Hopper Avenue at right and Coffey Lane in the middle, five years post 2017 Tubbs Fire shows hundreds of homes have been rebuilt in the community. (Kent Porter/The Press Democrat)
Mature trees around homes, bottom right, are some of the few structures not burned during the 2017 Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa’s Coffey Park. With Hopper Avenue at right and Coffey Lane in the middle, five years post 2017 Tubbs Fire shows hundreds of homes have been rebuilt in the community. (Kent Porter/The Press Democrat)

Studies show people tend to underestimate what can happen to them, but having a wildfire — and more than one in our case — “smack dab in the face” has spurred some neighborhoods into action, each time lessening the immediate load on emergency responders and increasing participants’ potential for survival.

After the 2019 Kincade Fire, when people could see that neighbors who invested in creating defensible space around their home fared better, the impetus was more pronounced, Brown said. Some groups also are mapping neighborhood assets and homes with residents who might need help evacuating, as well as holding evacuation drills. They’re organizing fuel reduction efforts and communication plans.

“So many places in the country would die to see how much community support we have — people spending their own time to really assess their own neighborhood and make sure everybody can get out,” Brown said.

Taking action is also a healthy way to mitigate the stress and anxiety of post-fire life, said Santa Rosa marriage and family therapist Doreen Van Leeuwen, who helped form the Wildfire Mental Health Collaborative in 2017. That’s especially true when it brings people together to team up on emergency response, “so we don’t have that same element of banging on people’s doors (in a crisis), and we have a better way of communicating together.”

One preexisting group of Communities Organized to Prepare for Emergencies, COPE North Sonoma County, now incorporated as a nonprofit, “started out finding out who had chain saws,” Brown said, “and now they’re applying for half-million dollar fuels-management grants.”

Lisa Warner is one of those who answered the call to action after the 2017 firestorm. She helped launch the Mayacamas Fire Safe Council after much of her Trinity Road neighborhood was razed by the Nuns Fire, the largest of the North Bay infernos that October.

Melted newspaper delivery boxes are seen on Trinity Road in Glen Ellen, California on Tuesday, October 10, 2017, one day after the Nuns fire devastated the area. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
Melted newspaper delivery boxes are seen on Trinity Road in Glen Ellen, California on Tuesday, October 10, 2017, one day after the Nuns fire devastated the area. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)

“I love where I live,” she said. “I feel so fortunate. But it comes with a big responsibility.”

Warner credited her own home’s survival to the fact it offered enough defensible space that an engine crew took a stand there as flames came up the canyon that night — or so she later learned. But in the aftermath, she discovered a great deal more about home hardening, evacuation planning and fuel management, as well as county operations and funding, and the importance of knowing one’s neighbor and working collaboratively.

“Before and after the fire: It’s a measurement of time,” Warner said. “It’s a different world, but there are so many good things that came out of it, that make us stronger as a community.”

Many civilians also have become avid weather watchers, mindful of humidity levels and fuels moisture levels, and especially observant of extreme winds and other features known as “Red Flag” conditions that pose a high fire risk. Red Flag warnings that once passed with little fanfare now get people’s attention in a hurry.

One more loss

Santa Rosa resident Darryl Layton, 82, said he’s “more conscious of the dryness and the drought” since the wildfires happened, and “more watchful, more wary, more jumpy” in general.

Lowenthal said the result of people taking an interest and taking responsibility for things like weed abatement and ensuring defensible space around their homes is in the city’s 2021 fire data.

If you exclude the megafires, like the Tubbs and Glass fires, the city had more acreage burn last year than it has in decades without any major structural damage beyond things like fences and a few outbuildings, Lowenthal said.

“It was huge,” he said. “It showed that it was working.”

Even during the September 2020 Glass Fire, when over 1,150 city parcels were within the footprint or directly affected, only 57 homes were destroyed or damaged, he said. Residential properties outside city limits sustained more damage, with about 300 homes lost in the unincorporated county.

When the Tubbs Fire hit, Pond, a longtime professor at the University of Hawaii, had recently retired from his role with a two-year-college accreditation agency. It was work that took him around Hawaii and the South Pacific, though his travels took him to farther flung places.

He still lives with his grandson, now 25, off Parker Hill Road in a rebuilt house.

The scorched portico of Jack Pond's Hidden Valley Estates home was all that was standing after the 2017 Tubbs Fire swept through his Santa Rosa neighborhood Oct. 8 and 9, 2017. (Jack Pond)


It pains him to think of what he lost in the fire — the hand-carved regalia long displayed above his fireplace after he was named a Talking Chief in American Samoa, a great honor. There was a World War I-era Austrian officer’s helmet he found in a French antique store, a coin collection and the only picture he had of the grandmother who raised him.

And there were boxes of carved jade and jewelry carefully selected from his mother’s things after her death several months earlier that had yet to be distributed to various family members. She had owned a jewelry manufacturing firm, and he suffers from the thought that he failed in his stewardship of her possessions.

The scorched portico of Jack Pond's Hidden Valley Estates home was all that was standing after the 2017 Tubbs Fire swept through his Santa Rosa neighborhood Oct. 8 and 9, 2017. (Jack Pond)


Pond’s recurring dream subsided for a while, but the long process of listing his lost possessions for the insurance company re-triggered it, as he mentally entered every cupboard, drawer and closet trying to remember what had been inside.

And now, he often finds himself reminded of something he’d forgotten he used to have.

“It’s just one more loss,” Pond said. “Here’s another loss.”

Coming next week: A tribute to those who lost their lives in the North Bay Fire Storm, and an investigation into how the money in the $13.5 billion Fire Victim Trust has been allocated.

Mary Callahan is a Santa Rosa resident and veteran reporter at The Press Democrat. She has been covering wildfires and their impact since the 83,000-acre Fork Fire in Lake County in 1996, watching them grow in speed and destructive force. She was part of the Pulitzer Prize winning team that covered the 2017 North Bay firestorm. You can reach her at 707-521-5249 or mary.callahan@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @MaryCallahanB.

Mary Callahan

Environment and Climate Change, The Press Democrat

I am in awe of the breathtaking nature here in Sonoma County and am so grateful to live in this spectacular region we call home. I am amazed, too, by the expertise in our community and by the commitment to protecting the land, its waterways, its wildlife and its residents. My goal is to improve understanding of the issues, to find hope and to help all of us navigate the future of our environment. 

