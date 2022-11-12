The fun of the Petaluma Veterans Day Parade starts before the parade. People gather in Walnut Park to check out the booths or visit with friends while claiming a curbside spot along the parade route. Kids throw a football around on the newly cleared streets as a nearby live band plays classic rock hits.

At 1 p.m. the real action begins, with veterans of all ages, and their supporters, waving and smiling. “Thank you!” people call out in genuine gratitude.

Though there were cheers throughout, the loudest came early on, when grand marshal Paul Lewis, an 89-year-old Petaluman and Korean War veteran, rolled by in a 1962 Lincoln Continental festooned with flags.

True to Petaluma tradition, a big part of the parade was its eye-grabbing vehicles, with Army jeeps, motorbikes, novelty trucks, old-time tractors, classic cars, souped-up sports cars and much else making their way down Fourth Street, Kentucky Street and Petaluma Boulevard. The classic car and sports car categories included an abundance of Corvettes, with signs showing the names of war veterans and labels marking them as Vets in Vettes. And of course, the vintage Huey helicopter made several flyovers as it circled Petaluma’s downtown.

But it wasn’t all vehicles. Many other participants completed the route, mounted or on foot, including several color guards and — loudest and boldest of all — the marching bands of Petaluma’s high schools.

Things wrapped up back at Walnut Park, where a prayer and Pledge of Allegiance were held, and loved ones embraced and tears shed, in honor of all those who served.

Don Frances is editor of the Petaluma Argus-Courier. Reach him at don.frances@arguscourier.com.