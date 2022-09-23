Flare gun linked to Ukiah fire, teen suspects identified

Three teenagers are accused of arson for a fire ignited with a flare gun last month in Ukiah, police said Thursday.

Two are in custody but investigators are looking for the third in connection to the Aug. 22 fire east of Airport Road, according to the Ukiah Police Department.

One is identified as Ukiah resident Gabriel Ruiz, 18, but police are withholding names of the others, including one out of custody, because they’re 17 years old.

The fire was reported just before 1:30 p.m. Aug. 22 in a dry field near Costco.

Witnesses reported someone fired a distress flare from a car before fleeing, police said, and smoke developed in the field moments later.

The Ukiah Valley Fire Authority quickly contained the fire. No damages or injuries were reported.

Investigators used license plate recognition cameras to identify the suspects and their vehicle. Further investigation verified a flare gun was used, police said.

The 17-year-old driver was arrested Aug. 25. Mendocino County sheriff’s deputies arrested Ruiz on Sept. 19 for unrelated allegations.

Each suspect is accused of arson, conspiracy and arson during a state of emergency. Police didn’t specify which person fired the flare gun.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi