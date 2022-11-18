An additional 42,659 ballots were processed and added Friday to Sonoma County election results, helping top contenders in a couple of close local races widen their leads.

Santa Rosa Council member Victoria Fleming, who overtook the lead from challenger Terry Sanders on Tuesday in the tight race for Santa Rosa’s District 4 council seat, has now doubled her margin.

Fleming had 40.1% of the vote to 37.4% for Sanders with 11,031 ballots counted in that race. Just over 300 votes separated the top two vote-getters in the four-way race, up from 147 as of Tuesday, with the addition of about 2,300 votes in the race in Friday’s updated tally.

In Healdsburg, Ron Edwards also widened his lead over Brigette Mansell as they face off for a third seat on the council.

Karen Nau in Petaluma continued to edge out John Hanania in the District 3 race.

Standings in Sebastopol’s race for three council seats remained unchanged, while a ballot measure that would outlaw fireworks in Cloverdale is now trailing by a margin of 49% to 51%. It had been up by as much as 10 points in initial returns on Election Day, but has steadily lost ground in subsequent tallies.

Election officials have counted 182,664 ballots countywide, according to results posted around 1:30 p.m. Friday.

That’s up from 140,005 counted as of Tuesday afternoon when officials added 26,050 ballots, the largest batch of votes processed and posted since election night.

An estimated 17,000 ballots remain uncounted countywide as officials continue to process ballots dropped off before voting ended on Election Day and those postmarked by Election Day and received by Tuesday.

Deva Proto, Sonoma County’s election chief, said Tuesday that she estimated turnout at about 66%. There are 304,066 registered voters in the county.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

You can reach Staff Writer Paulina Pineda at 707-521-5268 or paulina.pineda@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @paulinapineda22.