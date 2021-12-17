Subscribe

Fleur Sauvage Chocolates’ grand opening in Windsor

PRESS DEMOCRAT STAFF
December 17, 2021, 2:07PM
Updated 1 hour ago

After three years of selling their ornate, multicolored chocolates at local farmers markets, chocolatier Robert Nieto and his wife, Tara, opened a permanent brick-and-mortar location, their first, in Windsor on Wednesday.

Nieto makes bonbons in unusual flavors, like lavender caramels and slightly spicy Mexican chocolate bonbons; some are airbrushed or hand-painted in gold, green, blue and other colors. He also makes chocolate wine bottles filled with truffles, and the store will sell hot coffee drinks, too, with Tara Nieto running the front of the shop.

The couple launched their chocolate business in 2019, after Robert Nieto worked as pastry chef at Madrona Manor, Thomas Keller’s Bouchon Bistro and Jackson Family Wines. He’s also been a frequent contestant on Food Network shows including “Holiday Wars,” “Cookie Wars” and “Beat Bobby Flay” over the last few years.

Fleur Sauvage Chocolates is located at 370 Windsor River Road in Windsor. Open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday to Sunday. fleursauvagechocolates.com

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette