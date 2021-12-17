Fleur Sauvage Chocolates’ grand opening in Windsor

After three years of selling their ornate, multicolored chocolates at local farmers markets, chocolatier Robert Nieto and his wife, Tara, opened a permanent brick-and-mortar location, their first, in Windsor on Wednesday.

Nieto makes bonbons in unusual flavors, like lavender caramels and slightly spicy Mexican chocolate bonbons; some are airbrushed or hand-painted in gold, green, blue and other colors. He also makes chocolate wine bottles filled with truffles, and the store will sell hot coffee drinks, too, with Tara Nieto running the front of the shop.

The couple launched their chocolate business in 2019, after Robert Nieto worked as pastry chef at Madrona Manor, Thomas Keller’s Bouchon Bistro and Jackson Family Wines. He’s also been a frequent contestant on Food Network shows including “Holiday Wars,” “Cookie Wars” and “Beat Bobby Flay” over the last few years.

Fleur Sauvage Chocolates is located at 370 Windsor River Road in Windsor. Open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday to Sunday. fleursauvagechocolates.com