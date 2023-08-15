The California Independent System Operator warned in a news release over the weekend that incoming high temperatures throughout the west could impact the power grid and lead to a potential Flex Alert.

Here’s what to know about Flex Alerts and how to get notified:

What is a Flex Alert and when is it issued?

A Flex Alert is issued by the California Independent System Operator (ISO), the nonprofit, public benefit corporation responsible for managing the high-voltage electric grid for 80% of the state.

An alert is an effort to save energy throughout the state.

It is a request for residents and businesses to voluntarily conserve electricity in the hopes of preventing ISO from taking emergency measures including rotating power outages, according to flexalert.org.

In most cases, Flex Alerts will ask consumers to reduce electricity usage during the hottest part of the day, 4 to 9 p.m., when the strain on the electricity grid is at its highest.

Typically, Flex Alerts are issued the day before weather is anticipated to impact the grid. However, ISO can also issue the alerts in an emergency situation and can issue the alerts for targeted regions within the state where electricity demands are staining the grid.

Unplanned power outages, fires that threaten power lines and storms can also lead to Flex Alerts, according to officials.

What should I do when a Flex Alert is issued?

On the morning of a requested Flex Alert, residents should cool their homes as much as possible in the early hours of the day.

Lower the air conditioning thermostat temperature to 72 degrees in the morning.

Close window blinds and curtains to prevent sunlight from heating up the home.

Turn off unnecessary lights.

Use major appliances like washing machines and dishwashers in the morning.

Charge mobile devices early.

Precook meals if possible to avoid using the oven in the evening.

During the hottest parts of the day, residents should prepare to conserve energy.

Set air conditioning thermostats to 78 degrees or higher.

Avoid using major appliances.

Keep unnecessary lights off.

Unplug or turn off unnecessary electrical devices

Keep windows and blinds covered.

Use fans to cool the home

How do I get Flex Alert notifications?

People can sign up for Flex Alert notifications in their email or on their phone at participate.flexalert.org/register.

For more information, go to flexalert.org.