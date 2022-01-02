Flights cancellations pile up, top 2,200 by early Sunday

With travelers trying to head home at the end of the holiday season, airlines had canceled more than 2,200 flights in the United States by early Sunday, some caused by New Year's Day snowstorms in Chicago and Denver, two major American flight hubs.

At noon Sunday, the number of cancellations stood at 2,230 nationwide and slowly rising, according to FlightAware, a website that tracks commercial aviation. More than 2,700 flights were canceled Saturday.

At Chicago's O'Hare Airport, 265 outbound flights had been canceled, or 25% of the total, and Chicago Midway lost another 41 outbound flights, or 15% of its daily total.

Another 252 flights headed to O'Hare, and 22 into Midway, were scrubbed on Sunday morning, according to FlightAware.

Chicago saw about three inches of snowfall on New Year's Day, which was a rarity according to the Chicago Tribune. The Windy City has seen more than one inch of snow on Jan. 1 only 12 times since 1872. The number of flight cancellations was down from the 537 recorded Saturday.

In the D.C. area, Reagan National Airport has counted 22 outbound cancellations so far Sunday, or 5% of its total planned flights. Thurgood Marshall Baltimore-Washington International Airport saw 17 departing flights canceled, also 5%, and Washington Dulles International Airport has had 17 outbound flights canceled, or 3% of its planned total. For inbound flights, Dulles reported 28 cancellations, National 28 flights and BWI 22.

SkyWest Airlines, a regional carrier that operates shorter flights as Delta Connection, United Express and American Eagle, reported the highest number of cancellations - 477, or 20% of its total. Southwest Airlines, which flies heavily through Chicago, had grounded 411 flights, or 11%, by 11:30 a.m. Sunday.

JetBlue canceled 169 of its flights Sunday, 16% of its total. Delta, with 162 cancellations, American with 144 and United with 101 knocked about five% of their flights from their schedules.