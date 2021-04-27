Flights will be delayed at SFO for 4 months - and it's unrelated to COVID-19

As the pandemic eases and Californians are returning to travel, the San Francisco International Airport shut down Runway 28 Right on Monday for maintenance, and the closure is expected to bring flight delays this summer.

The shutdown of the airport's longest runway will last until Labor Day 2021 as crews repave the surface layer, construct two new taxiways, expand eight runway-taxiway intersections and improve lighting infrastructure, according to a statement from SFO.

While the airport continues to operate with a reduced schedule, especially for international flights, officials said moderate delays are likely, with most occurring on arriving and departing flights scheduled between 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

SFO recommended that travelers choose flight outside of those hours to reduce their risk of being delayed.

"This project was originally scheduled to occur in 2022 but has been accelerated to take advantage of reduced flight schedules resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic," airport spokesperson Doug Yakel wrote in the statement. "Airlines are currently operating approximately 50% of the flights originally scheduled prior to the pandemic. In October 2020, SFO completed an accelerated project to upgrade an area where multiple runways intersect."

United Airlines announced that it's offering customers traveling through SFO a waiver to help manage any impact due to the runway closure. The waiver allows you to easily change their flights on a mobile app or by calling the airline.

"We are also proactively adjusting our flight schedule during peak travel times throughout the day to ensure smoother airfield operations and the best possible experience for our customers," United said in a statement.