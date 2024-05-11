As livestock drives go, this one was … different.

Pushed by ranchers on a quad, and kept in line by a pair of highly concerned dogs, a flock of about 65 sheep mobbed down urban East D Street in Petaluma on Saturday morning. They scooted in front of houses, parked cars and spectators — some delighted, some perplexed — and past an out-of-session day care center, the offices of the Burdell Building and Willibee’s Wine & Spirits.

The woolly animals started inside a small pen at the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds and wound up at Steamer Landing, where they joined about 600 of their brethren that were already feasting on grasses at the park.

This was the sixth annual Transhumance Festival in Petaluma — “transhumance” refers to seasonal movement of livestock between mountain and lowland pastures — but the first since Petaluma launched a citywide grazing program in partnership with Two Rock Land Management last year.

“We hope to see this implemented in the rest of our county cities,” said Sarah Keiser, who helps the city with coordination, planning and management of the grazing program. “Regional Parks and some county sites do grazing, but Petaluma is the only city. Community members love it. It’s a really great experience for everyone to see this happening, and watch how it transitions our landscape.”

Keiser is with Wild Oat Hollow, which organized Saturday’s event along with the city of Petaluma, Friends of the Petaluma River and Eames Ranch.

The city was proud enough of its grazing program to shut down a busy thoroughfare for an hour to draw attention to its flesh-and-blood lawn mowers.

Two Rock Land Management’s sheep are based on a pair of properties, one in the Two Rock area and one in Tomales. But “we’ve gotten so busy, the sheep are only on our own property like three months a year,” said Daniel Northen, who runs the Two Rock site. “We bring ’em home to have babies. Then they go to vineyards, then fuel grazing.”

In Petaluma, the sheep are used at parks all over the city. The city government has a map on its website, showing where they graze.

It’s all part of an effort to move toward a form of land stewardship that de-emphasizes synthetic chemicals like glyphosate and phases out 2-stroke gas engines. As Keiser noted, mechanical mowers also can spark fires late in the season; sheep do not.

“The goal is a long-term transition back to a healthy-fire ecosystem,” she said. “So reducing our invasive, nonnative annual plants and bringing back clipping grasses. Which will reduce our vegetation management.”

The stars of the moment did their best to comply. The sheep generally hewed to a straight line. But they did occasionally venture into front yards to explore. That’s when the Australian shepherds snapped into action.

“The dogs are a lot faster than we are,” Keiser said.

You can reach Phil Barber at 707-521-5263 or phil.barber@pressdemocrat.com. On X (Twitter) @Skinny_Post.