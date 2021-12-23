Flood advisory in effect for Sonoma County

A flood advisory for much of southern and central Sonoma County is in effect through 1 p.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

In the eastern part of the county, flooding has closed roads at Highway 12 and Highway 121, as well as from Highway 121 to 8th Street E in Sonoma, according to Napa California Highway Patrol. There was no timeline for reopening.

Ongoing rainy weather is expected to cause minor flooding on roads and low-lying areas nears creeks or with poor drainage.

Even so, weather service meteorologist Roger Gass said the heaviest rain from the current storm has already passed through the North Bay.

“The steady rainfall across Sonoma County is slowly coming to an end, and we’ll basically see a break through the afternoon,” Gass said.

Areas that could experience flooding include: Santa Rosa, Petaluma, Novato, Rohnert Park, Windsor, Sebastopol, Cotati, South Santa Rosa, Roseland, Larkfield-Wikiup, Forestville, South Santa Rosa, Glen Ellen, Graton, El Verano and Temelec, according to the Santa Rosa Fire Department.

Over about the past 24 hours, parts of Sonoma County have seen anywhere from a half-inch of rain at the coast to about 2 inches in the hills west of Calistoga, Gass said.

Santa Rosa, Sebastopol and Rohnert Park each saw between around an inch to 1.5 inches.

Gass said creeks near Sebastopol and Forestville are running high, and drivers in those areas should be especially mindful on roadways — and avoid driving through large puddles that can trap a vehicle.

He added the current storm shouldn’t be strong enough to cause the Russian River to crest its banks.

“We are not at any threat level or danger of seeing a significant rise that would cause flooding concerns,” Gass said.

The wet weather is forecast to continue off and on Thursday and through the holiday weekend, with a total of an inch to 1.5 inches of rain expected for the urban valleys and 1.5 inches to 3 inches in the coastal mountains.

On Christmas Day, rain is forecast in the morning hours before breaking later in the afternoon.

