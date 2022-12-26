Flood watch, wind advisory issued for North Bay ahead of storm

As a rainstorm approaches the North Bay Area, the National Weather Service warned of potential flooding, gusty wind up to 60 mph and up to 5 inches of rain in Sonoma County starting Monday night.

Due to moderate to heavy rainfall, the weather service issued a flood watch over the North Bay lasting from 1 a.m. through 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Low-lying areas, poorly drained areas and some small creeks and streams that typically flood, will be at risk for flooding and should be avoided, said Brian Garcia, a NWS meteorologist.

Weather experts will be keeping an eye on the Glass Fire burn scar in case they need to issue flash flood alerts, Garcia said.

Moderate to Heavy Rainfall is expected on Tuesday. A Flood Watch has been issued for the North Bay, The San Mateo Peninsula & Santa Cruz Mountains and Big Sur. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas and it is best to prepare on Monday in advance.#CAwx #CArain pic.twitter.com/rUmpaE1bMa — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) December 26, 2022

The Santa Rosa Fire Department advised residents in Santa Rosa, especially those on or near the Glass Fire burn scar, to be prepared and informed.

The City of Santa Rosa’s sandbag filling station is open for residents throughout the rainy season. They can find sand and bags at the City Municipal Services Center North located at 55 Stony Point Road, which will be open 24-hours a day, 7-days a week.

More information can be found at www.srcity.org/2963/Rain-Ready.

*FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT NIGHT THROUGH TOMORROW AFTERNOON* Residents in Santa Rosa and especially those in and around the Glass Fire Burn scar should visit https://t.co/qpoJBKioYq for information on actions you can take. pic.twitter.com/c4Vh9YJrgX — Santa Rosa Fire Department (@SantaRosaFire) December 26, 2022

Meteorologists expect light rain to begin in Sonoma County around 5 p.m. with heavier rain hitting around 9 to 10 p.m. and the core of the front moving in around midnight.

Estimated rain totals for the coastal range are between three to four inches, potentially up to give inches in the wettest parts of the coastal hills. In the interior valley, including Santa Rosa and Petaluma, around one to three inches of rain is expected, Garcia said.

A wind advisory was also issued for the North Bay mountains, as gusty winds could be up to 60 mph on the highest peaks such as Mount Saint Helena and Sugarloaf Ridge ahead of the storm front.

In the Highway 101 corridor, gusting winds will be around 20 to 30 mph with sustained winds up to 20 mph. “It will be breezy for sure,” Garcia said.

Lingering showers behind the storm front will continue throughout Tuesday morning, he said. Residents can expect a break Tuesday night into Wednesday before more rain systems head this way, Garcia said.

“Essentially, this system tonight is essentially going to pave the way for some additional systems over the coming week and a half or so,” Garcia said. “But, hey, we need the rain.”

