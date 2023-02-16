Floods, fires, droughts show California needs bigger safety net for farmworkers, advocates say

Torrential rains and floods submerged whole towns and killed more than 20 people in parts of California in January. They also caused thousands of farmworkers to lose weeks of pay because the flooded fields and orchards were surrounded by treacherous, watery and muddy roads.

The steep storm-related losses — along with recent revelations that some farmworkers are living in substandard conditions — are bolstering advocates’ argument that California should expand its safety net to help its agricultural workforce survive such setbacks.

Some lawmakers are listening to them.

State Sen. María Elena Durazo and Assemblymembers Wendy Carrillo and Miguel Santiago — all Democrats from Los Angeles — introduced SB 227, which would create an Excluded Workers Program to pay undocumented, unemployed workers $300 per week for each week of unemployment, up to 20 weeks.

The state-funded program would be a boon for many farmworkers, supporters said.

“We had wildfires, now we have floods,” said Santiago. “There are really good reasons why hardworking people can’t get to work. And there’s no safety net.”

Last year it was the COVID pandemic affecting the farm workforce and many other industries. The Legislature passed a similar unemployed workers bill, referring to the pandemic, with mostly Democratic support.

But Newsom vetoed it, saying at the time that just equipping and launching the program would cost more than $200 million in upfront general funds, not counting the actual cost of the unemployment benefits.

The proposal last year had an estimated benefits cost of $597 million. So far there has been no similar estimate included with the new bill’s language.

In addition to unemployment payments, which are the top idea among several lawmakers and advocates, other options under discussion to help farmworkers include disaster or hazard pay and drought relief funds.

Lost income

Some farmworkers rely on work in January to supplement their income in other seasons, whether harvesting strawberry fields in the Central Coast or pruning fruit trees in San Joaquin Valley orchards. Regardless of their immigration status, many of those families already on the poverty line fell into more financial peril after the floods.

Salvador Negrete, who usually works in orange groves and pistachio orchards in Madera County this time of year, lost 14 work days when storms flooded the orchards. He figures he lost about $1,100 in income in January.

“Many farmworkers aren’t here legally and they don’t get government support,” he said in Spanish. “Many of us workers have families. We worry (because) we have very little. We can’t afford our bills and everything is expensive.”