Floppy turkey hats fill streets for Healdsburg’s annual Turkey Trot

For Angus Johnsten, starting his Thanksgiving Day with a 5K run meant working up an appetite for the big holiday meal ahead.

Aside from a couple Thanksgiving rituals — swapping turkey, which he donates to a food bank, for crab and rewarding himself with a Bloody Mary and Deviled eggs after a run, he also considers Healdsburg’s annual Turkey Trot a holiday tradition.

“We’re working up an appetite, getting fresh air and having fun,” Johnsten, 43, who wore a big floppy turkey hat said.

Serious runners and those who preferred to stroll with ease gathered Thursday morning for the Turkey Trot, beginning on Center St. at the Healdsburg Running Company.

Over 2,000 participants, many in turkey hats and tutus cheered while walking or running through Healdsburg’s neighborhoods where families stood on their front lawns ringing bells as the runners passed by while kids still dressed in their pajamas peered from their windows.

The 5K run/walk has been held since 2014. Proceeds go toward raising money for the “Live Like Drew” Drew Esquivel Memorial Scholarship which helps Healdsburg-area student-athletes attend college.

Liz Smart and Gerald Thomas were among the energetic walkers participating with friends who were still a ways behind them. This year, they decided to throw a Friendsgiving potluck after the run.

“It’s all about great food, good wine and company, today,” Smart, 52, said. “We’re here staying healthy, but dressing up is truly the best part.”

Jaime Jimenez, sweating and nibbling on a piece of bread, stood a few yards away from the finish line. He completed the run in 21 minutes and 48 seconds, according to his stop watch.

“I’m here, I’m alive and I’m grateful,” Jimenez, 35, who has run 5K across the Bay Area since 2019, said.

Jimenez said he’s ending the day with a Thanksgiving meal in Healdsburg with his father, Louis, who watched from the sidelines along with a close friend.

Meantime, at Santa Rosa’s Poppy Bank Epicenter, about 50 people gathered on an indoor soccer field for the 7th annual “Turkey Burn.”

Participants are asked to bring an unwrapped gift for their Toys for Tots Toy Drive as they join the calorie-burning event where they did squats, ran in place, and followed trainers demonstrating athletic moves.

“Every year, this group gets bigger,” Gabriel Cox, 44, who’s bringing over Thanksgiving pies to his in-laws after the workout said. “There’s power in community.”