Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis impresses in Iowa, showing up an absent Trump

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis talks with reporters after speaking at a fundraising picnic for U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra, R-Iowa, Saturday, May 13, 2023, in Sioux Center, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Workers take down decorations as they dismantle an event where former President Donald Trump was expected to speak at a campaign rally, Saturday, May 13, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. The campaign canceled the rally due to severe weather. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney)

For the first time in months, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Saturday showed the aggressive political instincts that his allies have long insisted he would demonstrate in a contest against former President Donald Trump.

After headlining two successful political events in Iowa, DeSantis made an unscheduled stop in Des Moines — a move aimed at highlighting the fact that Trump had abruptly postponed a planned Saturday evening rally in the area because of reports of possible severe weather.

After wrapping up his events Saturday evening elsewhere in the state, DeSantis headed to Jethro’s BBQ Southside, where he and his wife, Casey DeSantis, stood on a table outside and spoke to a cheering crowd. The barbecue joint was a short drive from where Trump had planned to host his own rally.

“My better half and I have been able to be all over Iowa today, but before we went back to Florida we wanted to come by and say hi to the people of Des Moines,” a grinning DeSantis said. “So thank you all for coming out. It’s a beautiful night, it’s been a great day for us.”

DeSantis’ pointed pit stop was a clear rebuke to Trump, who has tried to torment the Florida governor for months, mocking him for his falling poll numbers and perceived dearth of charisma. DeSantis’ resistance to hitting back while not a declared candidate as he finished the state’s legislative session, combined with a handful of unforced errors, had allowed the former president to take control of the race for 2024 and frustrated some of DeSantis’ allies.

DeSantis needs to string together many more days like Saturday in a campaign that will rely heavily on winning the Iowa caucus early next year. But Republican activists in the state say there is an opening with caucusgoers for someone other than Trump. And DeSantis’ message is already appealing to some voters, including Amy Seeger, who traveled from Milwaukee to see him speak earlier in the day at a picnic in Sioux Center.

“I would vote for a shoe over Trump,” Seeger said in an interview. “It is time to move forward.”