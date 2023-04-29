Florida lawmakers clear a potential presidential roadblock for DeSantis

MIAMI — Gov. Ron DeSantis has gotten just about everything he wanted out of Florida’s legislative session, which draws to a close next week. A six-week ban on abortion. The ability for Floridians to carry concealed weapons without a permit or training. An expansion of school vouchers. All laws that DeSantis could lean on heavily in a potential Republican primary for president.

Now the governor’s legislative allies in Tallahassee have delivered another boon, one that is procedural but just as important: An elections bill that eliminates a potential roadblock to DeSantis declaring his candidacy for president, which he is expected to do next month. The law will ensure that DeSantis does not have to resign the governorship early if he runs for president.

On Friday, the state House of Representatives approved the law with a 76-34 vote along strict party lines, with nine lawmakers abstaining. Having been approved by the state Senate, it now heads to DeSantis’ desk.

The previous provision in state law, known as the “resign-to-run” statute, could have posed a problem for DeSantis’ presidential ambitions.

Although legal opinions varied, it might have compelled DeSantis, if he became a presidential candidate, to resign as governor in 2025 with two years still left in his term. The new bill cleared up any ambiguity by stating that the law does not apply to elected officials running specifically for president and vice president, meaning DeSantis can make a bid for the White House without the prospect of giving up the governor’s office should he lose the 2024 Republican primary or general election.

“I can’t think of a better training ground than the state of Florida for a future potential commander in chief,” state Rep. Tyler Sirois, a Merritt Island Republican, said on the House floor.

Republicans said they wanted to leave no ambiguity in the law and argued that presidential and vice presidential candidates are different from others seeking elective office because they are chosen by political parties in national conventions — instead of having to simply qualify for the ballot. Democrats countered that DeSantis was getting special treatment from his legislative buddies.

“Why are we signing off on allowing Ron DeSantis the ability to not do his job?” said state Rep. Angie Nixon, a Jacksonville Democrat, who argued during the floor debate that DeSantis was neglecting his duties as governor.

In the months before the legislative session kicked off in March, it seemed that the bill’s passage would mark a time for quiet celebration in the DeSantis camp — a tactical milestone for a campaign that seemed to have front-runner status in its grasp. But since then, the governor has frequently seemed to stumble or been stymied at crucial moments, often to the delight of former President Donald Trump, a declared candidate who now leads him in the polls.

As DeSantis seeks to recover his footing, he will hope to present the new laws he has steered through Republican-controlled Tallahassee as evidence of what he might accomplish in the White House, while pointing to his landslide reelection last year as proof that his conservative policies have a broad base of support.

“In November, December and January, Republicans all around the country were looking to DeSantis as the future of the party,” said Alex Conant, a Republican political strategist who worked as communications director for Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., during his 2016 presidential campaign. “He was really hot coming off the midterms. But now it’s not so clear that Republican voters are ready to move beyond Trump.”

Part of DeSantis’ struggle has been the challenge of running for higher office only unofficially. Such a shadow campaign limits how strongly his message carries beyond Florida and seems to curtail his ability to criticize his presumptive main rival, Trump. Allies have been urging DeSantis to formally jump into the race, seeing it as the only way to deal with the former president.

“Trump was born without gloves,” Conant said. “He is always on offense. If you’re going to run against him, expect him to wake up every day punching you.”

As the pressure builds, the end of the DeSantis campaign-in-waiting finally seems near. Those close to him say he plans to make his presidential bid official in mid-May or late May. And he has assembled the makings of a senior campaign staff in Tallahassee, including veteran advisers from his time as governor and when he served in Congress. A super PAC backing his candidacy says it has raised $33 million and has hired operatives in key early voting states.