Florida Legislature passes bill that limits how schools and workplaces teach about race and identity

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - The Florida legislature approved a bill on Thursday that limits how workplaces and schools teach about race and identity, all but securing a victory for state Republicans to more closely control how these issues are covered in classrooms.

The measure prohibits trainings that cause someone to feel guilty or ashamed about the past collective actions of their race or sex, and its passage clears the way for Gov. Ron DeSantis, R, to sign one of his top legislative priorities into law.

Thursday's vote again places Florida at the forefront of a simmering national political and cultural debate as legislatures across the country move to restrict how race and other sensitive topics are taught in public classrooms. The battles have been especially intense across the South and parts of the Midwest, as White Republican lawmakers have clashed with their Black colleagues. Six weeks ago, the entire Black delegation of the Mississippi Senate walked out when that chamber considered a similar measure.

In Tallahassee, after two days of emotional debate on a proposal that remains clouded by considerable confusion, the Senate passed the framework for the "Stop WOKE Act" 24 to 15 in a party-line vote. DeSantis initially proposed the bill in December, arguing he wanted Florida to become a bulwark against corporate trainings and school lessons that make people uncomfortable about the actions of their ancestors.

Earlier this week, the Florida Senate also voted to regulate lessons about sexual orientation or gender identity in elementary schools, a proposal that has been panned by the White House, late-night comedians, and both employees and corporate leaders of the Walt Disney Co.

This latest proposal is also exposing deep divisions within Florida, a diverse state that relies on workers from across the globe to power its tourism-driven economy. The proposal is part of a broader national debate over an intellectual movement known as critical race theory, which some Republicans falsely argue is being widely taught in schools.

During the debate at Florida's Capitol on Thursday, Black lawmakers spoke about their struggles against racism and bigotry to personally plead with their colleagues to oppose this proposal.

"This bill is about fear," said Sen. Audrey Gibson, D. "Not fear of someone feeling guilt, but fear of our young people coming together to tear down walls of division that some people want to keep up … The bill makes it OK to talk about Pilgrims coming over on ships, but not a race of people coming who came over on slave ships."

"You can't say you support me, and then you use the word 'but,' " added Sen. Shevrin Jones, D. Jones looked directly at his Republican colleagues as he recounted Florida's past of racial massacres and lynchings. "Florida is the South, but I can tell you this, we are not there no more, just in case you didn't know it," he said.

Under the initial draft of the bill released in January, Florida schools and businesses would have been barred from mandating that students or employees attend diversity trainings that cause any individual to "feel discomfort, guilt, anguish, or any form of psychological distress." The bill was later amended to clarify those feelings must be linked to lessons or diversity trainings that imply someone is responsible for actions "committed in the past by other members of the same race, color, sex or national origin."

"It's not about the feel. We can't control how a person feels about a topic," said Sen. Manny Diaz Jr., a Republican from Miami-Dade who shepherded the proposal through the Senate. "But what we can control is to have a teacher not go to a student … and impose on a male student that they are sexist simply because they are a considered a male."

Diaz, a Cuban American, spoke of how his ancestors fled to Florida because they wanted a free and open education system. "Don't impose guilt on a student based on a group they belong to," he said.

But Florida Democrats, racial justice advocates and some corporate leaders say the bill is another attempt by the Florida GOP to whitewash history, including the legacy of slavery here and across the country.

"Is it possible to talk about slavery, or the fact that White people, not Black people, were enslavers," Gibson asked. "How does that conversation go so nobody feels or has the imposition of guilt or compelled to feel guilty?"

Senate Minority Leader Lauren Book, D, also questioned whether Florida public colleges and universities will be able to offer courses exploring ideas like "white privilege," a phrase that implies White Americans have had built-in advantages in U.S. society compared to other minority groups.