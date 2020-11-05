Subscribe

Florida mountain biker falls to his death in Sierra County

ASSOCIATED PRESS
November 5, 2020, 7:19AM
Updated 1 hour ago

DOWNIEVILLE — A mountain biker from Florida fell to his death after going over a remote Northern California mountain, authorities said.

The Sierra County Sheriff’s Office received a report Sunday of a mountain biker over a hillside east of Downieville, California.

Rescuers located Alejandro Lugo, of Florida, early Monday after a 4-mile hike into the Third Divide and Butcher Ranch trails but couldn't reach him because of the steepness of the mountain, officials said.

A Blackhawk rescue helicopter from Naval Station Fallon reached Lugo's body hours later Monday and hoisted it onto the aircraft, the office said.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine