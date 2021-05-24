Florida police report shows Dominic Foppoli accused of sexual battery by reality TV personality Farrah Abraham

Dominic Foppoli, who on Friday said he would resign as Windsor mayor, is being investigated by police in Palm Beach, Florida on suspicion of felony sexual battery, according to newly released law enforcement records.

Foppoli, in an April 2 incident report, is accused of using his “hands/feet/teeth” in an undated encounter at a single family home in the wealthy Florida enclave. The police report was released by Palm Beach on Monday in response to a records request from The Press Democrat and other news outlets.

It does not name Foppoli, 39, or his accuser, former reality television personality Farrah Abraham, but a Palm Beach police spokesman said Foppoli was the subject of the investigation and Abraham’s attorney has confirmed that she initiated the April 2 report.

“The fact sheet is being released in regards to a sexual battery investigation involving Mr. Foppoli,” Palm Beach Police Department Capt. Will Rothrock said in a phone interview on Monday.

“There’s not a lot of information on there because there’s not a lot of information we can release,” he said, citing the ongoing investigation.

The reported incident occurred at a home that did not belong to either the accuser or the suspect, Rothrock said. The report was initially publicized with a different classification in error, Rothrock said.

Investigators are not releasing the address of the residence, he said.

The report date was six days before the first four women to publicly accuse Foppoli of sexual assault, abuse or misconduct came forward in an April 8 story in the San Francisco Chronicle. Abraham is now the ninth woman to publicly lodge such accusations in the past six weeks against Foppoli.

Her involvement became public after Foppoli’s resignation statement on Friday referred in part to her, without naming her.

“I have no doubt she is making these allegations in an attempt to leverage the situation to her advantage,” he wrote.

Rothrock, the Palm Beach police captain, said the accuser is not named in the police report under a Florida state governing identification of victims of alleged sex crimes.

Abraham’s attorney, Spencer Kuvin, told The Press Democrat on Friday that his client had reported on April 2 an assault that occurred at the end of March. Like Foppoli, Abraham was visiting Palm Beach at that time, Kuvin said.

Abraham, 29, and a Los Angeles resident, was in town for a charity event in Palm Beach for an animal rescue organization called Big Dog Ranch, Kuvin said.

Abraham had physical and digital evidence from the encounter with Foppoli that has been turned over to police, Kuvin said. He confirmed Abraham has talked to Sonoma County sheriff’s investigators but wouldn’t clarify the extent of their communication. The sheriff office and California Attorney General’s Office are leading a separate criminal investigation related to alleged sexual crimes.

Abraham, through her attorney, has declined requests to be interviewed.

Orchid Vaghti, Foppoli’s Santa Rosa-based criminal attorney, could not immediately be reached for comment Monday.

Read the incident report:

Incident Report.pdf

