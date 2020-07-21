Florida teachers union sues over return to in-person classes

Florida's largest teachers union sued top state officials Monday over an order mandating a return of in-person schooling, drawing the courts into an increasingly politicized nationwide debate over when and how kids can return to class amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The suit from the Florida Education Association asked a judge to stop Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran from requiring the return of in-person schooling without first reducing class sizes and ensuring that educators have adequate protective supples.

The move came as confirmed cases of the coronavirus are increasing in many states, including Florida, raising fears in some quarters that a return to brick-and-mortar schools in the fall could put students and teachers at risk and exacerbate the spread of the virus. Others argue that reopening schools is a critical step in a return to normalcy.

The Florida teachers are asking the court to strike down an emergency order by Corcoran, saying it violates a requirement in the state constitution for safe and secure schools.

On Monday, the United States added more than 55,000 new cases and more than 380 new deaths - both below seven-day averages, though Monday typically sees lower figures than other days. Seven states and Puerto Rico reported new highs for currently hospitalized COVID-19 patients, with Florida reporting close to 9,500 inpatients.

At the same time, hospitalizations appear to be leveling off in Texas and Arizona. The two states combined still account for more than 18,000 of the estimated 56,000 currently hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

Officials say some of the recent increase in cases is probably attributable to increased testing, which was not widely available in the early days of the pandemic. But much also is probably caused by the rollback of government-imposed restrictions on business and social life, leading more people to have contact with one another and spread the virus.

The spikes have put pressure on state and federal leaders to take steps such as mandating the wearing of masks or slowing plans to reopen their economies.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Monday that she was tightening restrictions on bars, gyms and personal service businesses. President Donald Trump said he would resume leading regular late-afternoon public briefings by the White House coronavirus task force, and he more vigorously endorsed mask-wearing than he has previously, tweeting a photo of himself in a mask and suggesting that doing so was patriotic.

The Senate, meanwhile, returned to work for a three-week session before its August break. Lawmakers are under pressure to pass new coronavirus relief legislation before the November elections.

What to do about schooling has long been one of the thorniest dilemmas posed by the coronavirus - in part because the science about how the disease spreads among children, and from children to adults, is not yet developed enough to draw firm conclusions. After Trump tweeted two weeks ago that schools "must" open in the fall, the issue has often been consumed by partisan bickering.

"We have managed to take what I think is one of the most important nonpartisan issues in America, which is getting our kids taught this fall, and turned it into a partisan battle," said Ashish Jha, director of the Harvard Global Health Institute. "Here's a crazy idea: Let's just do what's good for kids and parents."

Public health experts agree that children are generally less likely to get infected than adults, and they tend to develop milder symptoms. But children are not immune and a small number have died.

"They get the disease, and they do transmit," said Michael T. Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota. "The question is how much, and does that enhance transmission in the community?"

The data on that is mixed.

One study, from Australia, found that nine students and nine adults who contracted the coronavirus had close contact with more than 730 other students and 128 staff, but they could only be possibly linked to two infections.

Another large study from South Korea found that children under 10 years old appeared to transmit to others in their household far less often than adults did, though those between 10 and 19 years old appeared to transmit as much or more than adults.

"I'm going to await further data before I can stand in judgment whether we can assume that children are considerably less infectious than adults," said Sten Vermund, dean of the Yale School of Public Health.

William Raszka Jr., a pediatric infectious-disease specialist at the University of Vermont Medical Center, said some countries have reopened their schools without new outbreaks, while others have had problems. Of great importance, he said, is the level of spread in the community outside the school.