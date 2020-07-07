Florida teen who died from coronavirus attended huge church party, was given hydroxychloroquine by parents, medical examiner’s report says

At just 17, Carsyn Leigh Davis had already experienced more challenges than most people face in their entire lives. From the age of 2, she battled a host of health issues, including cancer and a rare autoimmune disorder. But not once did Carsyn let the serious ailments get her down, her family said.

So when the high school student from Fort Myers, Fla., died last month after contracting the novel coronavirus, her death - which marked Lee County's youngest virus-related fatality at the time - sent shock waves through the community. Touching tributes to Carsyn, often pictured smiling broadly, poured forth and thousands of dollars were donated to GoFundMe campaigns.

"Even through the ravages of Covid, fighting to breathe, she never once shed a tear, complained or expressed fear," her mother, Carole Brunton Davis, wrote in a statement shared on one of the fundraising pages.

A medical examiner's report recently made public, however, is now raising questions about Carsyn's case. The Miami-Dade County Medical Examiner found that the immunocompromised teen went to a large church party with roughly 100 other children where she did not wear a mask and social distancing was not enforced. Then, after getting sick, nearly a week passed before she was taken to the hospital, and during that time her parents gave her hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malarial drug touted by President Donald Trump that the Food and Drug Administration has issued warnings about, saying usage could cause potentially deadly heart rhythm problems.

Carsyn's case, which gained renewed interest on Sunday after it was publicized by Florida data scientist Rebekah Jones, drew fierce backlash from critics, including a number of medical professionals, who condemned the actions taken by the teen's family in the weeks before her death. Florida has more than 206,000 reported cases of coronavirus and 3,880 deaths as of early Tuesday.

In a scathing write-up on her Florida COVID Victims site, Jones described the church gathering as a "COVID Party." She alleged that Brunton Davis took Carsyn to the event to "intentionally expose her immuno-compromised daughter to this virus."

Brunton Davis and the church reportedly behind the event could not be reached for comment late Monday night.

As Brunton Davis wrote in the statement after Carsyn's death, the teen did not have an "easy life," largely due to her health complications. In addition to cancer and the autoimmune disorder, she also suffered from obesity and a nervous-system disorder that improved when she was 5, the medical examiner's report stated.

Still, Carsyn remained active in her community, her family said. She was a member of her high school's varsity bowling team and dedicated time to volunteering with organizations such as Special Olympics. As an honor student, she excelled in school and particularly enjoyed her AP photography class.

Carsyn's family also noted that she was "a devout Christian and follower of Jesus," and "actively involved in Youth Church at First Assembly of God in Ft. Myers."

On June 10, Carsyn was one of dozens of young people who attended the church event mentioned in the report. While the report did not include specifics about the gathering, Jones shared images of a June 10 post from the First Youth Church's Facebook page advertising an event scheduled for that night called a "Release Party." The church's page has since been taken down.

"Service is back and better than ever!" the post said. "There will be games, awesome giveaways, free food, a DJ and music, and the start of our new sermon series."

The medical examiner wrote that Carsyn's parents gave her azithromycin as a preventive measure from June 10 to June 15. The antibiotic in combination with hydroxychloroquine has been floated by Trump as a potential coronavirus treatment. According to the report, Brunton Davis is a nurse and a man identified as Carsyn's father is a physician assistant.

But while she was taking the medicine, Carsyn began feeling ill, developing a headache, sinus pressure and a mild cough, the report said. Then, on June 19, Brunton Davis noticed that Carsyn "looked 'gray' " as she slept, prompting the mother to hook her daughter up to oxygen normally used by Carsyn's grandfather, who has chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD.

At some point, Carsyn was also given a dose of hydroxychloroquine by her parents - an action that came less than a week after the FDA pulled its emergency use authorization for that drug and chloroquine, another anti-malarial medication. A letter dated June 15 stated that the drugs "were unlikely to be effective" for COVID-19 and that any potential benefits were outweighed by safety risks, including heart problems, The Washington Post's Laurie McGinley and Carolyn Y. Johnson reported.