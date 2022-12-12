SFGATE: Are you wearing a mask in any settings? If so, where?

Willis: In the past two to three weeks, I've started wearing an N-95 anytime I'm in an indoor public setting. When I get coffee, I'm covering my face; when I'm at grocery store, I'm covering my face; when I'm dining indoors, I cover my face until I sit down.

I'm still considering whether I should continue indoor dining because I have some older relatives coming into town for the holidays. As transmission increases, I'm thinking about forgoing some indoor restaurant experiences. I don't like to cover my face, and when transmission rates were lower, I was not covering my face, and I didn't care if others were around, but now I'm doing it universally.

SFGATE: And if other people decide, "I think my risk is low, and I'm not seeing anyone high-risk for the holidays, so I'm not going to mask up," that's all good with you?

Willis: Yeah. And it's really important for people who are high-risk to know they can protect themselves by wearing a high-quality mask. All the numbers are going in the wrong direction, so it's important to recognize that as conditions change, some people should change their behavior and have the tools to protect themselves regardless of what others are doing.

My job is to inform people with all the relevant information so they can evaluate risk for themselves.

SFGATE: So in terms of risk evaluation, is it possible to compare current infection-fatality or infection-hospitalization rates between flu and COVID? Or is that too hard to do because we don't have accurate case counts for either of the two viruses?

Willis: We don't have an answer to that, and no one does, because like you said, we just don't have the data. But the volume of influenza has changed significantly. We had two years without the flu, so we're seeing major surges.

SFGATE: You said that flu is eclipsing COVID as the biggest threat. Do you expect that to hold all the way through the winter?

Willis: It's hard to know. It's an unprecedented experience with regard to flu. This year, we're seeing a much earlier surge, and the proportion of people who have flu-like symptoms who test positive for influenza is higher than it's ever been at any point in the past. Right now, we're seeing that 1 in 3 people reporting flu-like symptoms have influenza.

It's hard to know what direction this will go, but if things continue on their current trajectory, flu will be more of a concern than COVID for the remainder of the winter. But whether the average severity of disease has increased is hard to know. It could just be that more people than ever are being infected, so that means we'll see more people coming into the hospital and dying. That may be what we're seeing, as opposed to an increase in disease severity.

SFGATE: So you don't quite buy the idea that there's this "immunity debt" or the idea that flu season is worse because we haven't been infected for the past two years, so our immune systems are unprepared?

Willis: I believe that's true for infection, so we're more likely to get infected now than we were before, but I'm not sure that's true for disease severity. Our immune systems are trained seasonally through exposure, but because COVID changed our way of life, we're out of training, and our bodies need to know how to respond when exposed.

Now we have an entire population, all at once, that hasn't seen the flu or RSV for two years. So the viruses have catching up to do.

SFGATE: So the only way out of this is for us to get exposed to these viruses again?

Willis: And that's why vaccines are so important. Getting a flu or COVID shot before being exposed to the virus is a much safer way to get immunity than being infected without vaccination. That's why it's concerning that the flu vaccine uptake is so low right now.

SFGATE: The flu vaccine is like the COVID vaccine, where it doesn't do a lot to prevent infection, but it'll reduce disease severity?

Willis: That's right. I'd say the flu shot does reduce the risk of infection, but most importantly, it reduces severity and the duration of time you're infected. What I've seen over the past two weeks tells me that we should all expect to be exposed to influenza. The wastewater shows it's clearly flowing out there.

SFGATE: How long do you expect flu, COVID and RSV transmission to remain high? Is the answer different for each of those viruses?

Willis: We're seeing promising signs elsewhere that RSV may be peaking. If you look east, RSV cases and hospitalizations have plateaued. In Marin County, we saw our highest rate of RSV levels last week, but it's accelerating less quickly, which is the first step to plateauing. One of our pediatricians just told me that he's seeing less flu than RSV, but there's a slight decrease in RSV. So the signs are that RSV will plateau first.

I'd say that, normally, flu cases rise in mid-December and continue through mid-January, then move downward through March. That's the normal pattern for flu, but we don't know if it will peak earlier because it's starting earlier. If it continues to rise at its current rate through January, that's going to be bad.

We're telling people to have safe gatherings this winter, so the question is what does that look like if you have people coming together across multiple generations? The biggest thing is that everyone who can be vaccinated should be vaccinated. If you have older people there, and they have flu shots and COVID boosters, that should stop them from ending up in the hospital. Those who are lower risk should also be vaccinated because it will lower their chances of passing viruses on. Hand washing is also important this year because RSV primarily spreads through contact. If there are babies around, it's extremely important, and maybe you want to forgo the baby passing this year.

Beyond that, people can cover their faces for four days in public settings before the gathering, and people can take COVID antigen tests beforehand too. Finally, gatherings should be well-ventilated. Outdoors is best, but if you're indoors, try to ensure there's good air circulation. If all of those things are in place, people can relax, enjoy the gathering and not worry about getting sick.