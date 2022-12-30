Following heart surgery, Cloverdale man back to riding, repairing bikes

For David Maciel, the movie had a happy ending.

During a November 2021 follow-up visit with his cardiologist, Dr. Tomas Vasiliauskas, the specialist showed Maciel an interesting video. It was a recording of the coronary angioplasty he’d performed on Maciel a few weeks earlier.

“I’m looking at this video,” Maciel recalled, “and [the camera] shows the area where it was just all black. And the doctor said, ‘That’s the clogged artery.’

“Then he puts the stent in, and everything just opens up. It was pretty cool. I gotta say, modern medicine is amazing.”

His artery unoccluded, the 68-year-old Cloverdale resident has returned to logging serious miles on his road bike — 180 to 210 miles per week, said Maciel. He has also replenished energy to pursue a different bike-related passion.

In 2021, the retired electronics salesman started Second Life Bicycle Rescue. Maciel collects donations of used bikes, repairs them in his garage, then gives them, free of charge, to kids whose families can’t afford them. For his generosity and dedication to the community, Maciel received the North Bay Spirit Award in September 2021. That award, developed in partnership with The Press Democrat and Comcast, aims to highlight remarkable people and encourage volunteerism.

Around the time he was being celebrated as a difference-maker, Maciel was feeling different on the bike: weaker, much more easily winded. During sections of rides when his heart would “really kick in,” he recalled, he would “take in as much air as possible, but it didn’t feel like my lungs were filling up.

“It felt like something was being restricted.”

As the episodes happened more and more frequently, “it was scaring the s--- out of me,” he said. “I thought: something bad is coming toward me, but I don’t know what it is.”

He went to see a doctor, who administered an EKG, which turned up nothing abnormal. That physician referred Maciel to a cardiologist. But that specialist couldn’t see him for six weeks.

“I told my wife, ‘I might be dead by that point,’” he recalled. Maciel’s wife, Brigitte, works with pulmonologists. She made some phone calls, and got her husband in with Dr. Vasiliauskas the next day.

When an angiogram revealed a 95% blockage of the left descending anterior artery in Maciel’s heart, the doctor immediately performed an angioplasty. That procedure entails inserting a tiny balloon catheter into the blocked blood vessel to widen it and improve blood flow.

Dr. V, as many patients know him, also inserted a mesh tube called a stent, which helps prop the artery open.

“They put that stent in there, and damn, I came out of there feeling like a 21-year-old,” Maciel declares.

Perusing his hospital paperwork a few days later, he came upon what he described as a “stent warranty card.”

The stent, he realized, had a registered number. “I guess I have a VIN number now,” said Maciel.

Five days after the surgery, with the blessing of Dr. V — himself a road cyclist — Maciel put in 45 minutes in the saddle on his indoor trainer. “Pushed well into my max heart rate & it wanted more,” he wrote.

Out on his bike a week later, he overtook two younger riders he knew. They asked where he’d been. After his update, one said, “We should go easy on you, grandpa.”

“Well, I caught you two,” replied Maciel. In the competitive, up-tempo miles that followed, “I put stent # 2456235-6 to the limit,” he later recounted. “No pun intended, it didn’t skip a beat.”

But Maciel’s stent, and the events leading up to its insertion, had an upside beyond his return to intense road riding. On Christmas Day last year, an old high school friend, Diane Axton, shared with Maciel that she and her husband had read about his symptoms.

Axton’s husband, Rick, had been experiencing similar symptoms. After reading about Maciel’s journey, he felt an added urgency to see a cardiologist. Rick Axton, it turned out had a left anterior descending artery — a vessel sometimes nicknamed The Widowmaker — that was 99% percent blocked. Doctors put two stents in his heart.

“If it wasn’t for David, I probably wouldn’t be talking to you,” said Rick Axton, not quite a year after his surgery.

Reading about Maciel’s experience “absolutely” saved her husband’s life, said Diane Axton.

Maciel is still overhauling donated bikes, shining them up and giving them to kids in need. He’s also working part time as a mechanic, or “wrench,” for The Bike Shop, a new Cloverdale business that opened in early December.

He was working in the shop on December 24th when a woman came in, seeking a bike for her 5-year-old son. But the store’s new bicycles were out of her price range. Maciel asked a few questions about the boy’s size then hooked her up with a sweet Priority kids bike in mint condition, a gift from his charity.

She thanked him through tears of gratitude.

“I love working on old bikes,” said Maciel, “the challenge of fixing them and getting them back on the road again.”

Dr. V can probably relate.

You can reach Staff Writer Austin Murphy at austin.murphy@pressdemocrat.com or on Twitter @ausmurph88.