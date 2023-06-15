A sold-out dinner to raise money for Forestville nonprofit organization Food for Thought brought nearly 200 people to a west Sonoma County vineyard June 11.

The fifth annual Our Long Table fundraiser at Vine Hill House, the event site of O’Connell Vineyards, near Sebastopol, raised $225,000 for the organization, according to its Executive Director Ron Karp.

Money raised will be used to buy a new van to pick up and deliver food and continue the various nutrition programs for the 5,000 people living with medical conditions the organization serves, he said.

O’Connell Vineyards donated the event space for the event, as well as a case of its estate-grown pinot noir, Karp said. Windsor’s DuMOL Winery, Healdsburg’s Thumbprint Cellars and Hawley Winery and Sebastopol’s Furthermore Wines donated bottles for a wine tasting before dinner.

Dinner, served at long, communal tables, was provided by Cotati-based Park Avenue Catering and included bistro steak fillets, grilled salmon or stuffed summer squash with watermelon and arugula salad, polenta cakes and bread from Penngrove’s Full Circle Bakery. Adorning the long tables were flowers donated by Sonoma Healing Flowers in Santa Rosa.

The evening’s live auction included a dinner for two to SingleThread in Healdsburg that went for $15,000.

“There were very generous people there,” Karp said. “It was like that for the whole event.”

During the auction, Sonoma County Supervisor Lynda Hopkins, who represents the area, spoke about the need for healthy food in the community and how Food For Thought worked to serve its clients during the COVID-19 pandemic, Karp said.

Sarah Garcia, a former client of the nonprofit living with HIV, also spoke about how the organization helped feed her and her family.

“She actually said that she didn't think she would be here if it wasn't for Food For Thought,” Karp said.

Get more information at fftfoodbank.org.