Food poisoning and unsafe temperatures: Many meal kit companies aren't FDA regulated

Days after trying a new lentil product from the meal subscription company Daily Harvest, Los Angeles resident Jackie Sloboda was debilitated by full-body itching, stabbing abdominal pains and jaundice that turned her skin and eyes yellow.

On her third day in a West L.A. hospital, as she worried that she was dying of liver failure, Sloboda, 36, learned that the product she had eaten twice had just been recalled. Soon, hundreds of people in 36 states would report gastrointestinal pain and abnormal liver function, and 113 would be hospitalized, the highest number of any known U.S. foodborne illness outbreak this year, according to federal data.

"I've been run over by a car before, and this was more painful," said Sloboda, who is still suffering from fatigue two months later. "Awful doesn't even begin to describe it. I'm upset, I'm angry, and I'm anxious for the future of my health."

The Daily Harvest case is the first widespread instance of foodborne illness reported in the $15-billion meal kit industry, which surged in popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic. The outbreak has shone a light on something that few consumers know: Most meal delivery companies are not regulated by the Food and Drug Administration.

Of the hundreds of companies that ship ready-to-heat meals or recipe kits to U.S. consumers, very few are required to register with the FDA. The firms are also not required to follow a slew of FDA safety requirements that aim to limit the spread of foodborne illness, ensure sanitary conditions during shipping and improve supply-chain transparency.

There is little consistency in how the firms are inspected and regulated at the state and local level, experts say. They warn that rapid changes in the meal delivery industry, combined with the slow pace of federal regulation and the inherent uncertainty of mailing perishable food, have in effect made it impossible for U.S. health officials to understand the scope of foodborne illnesses among meal delivery customers.

"It is pretty much the Wild West," said Bill Hallman, a Rutgers University professor who has studied foods shipped by mail.

Daily Harvest, which is popular with health-conscious Californians and counts Gwyneth Paltrow among its investors, had distributed 28,000 bags of the French Lentil + Leek Crumbles to customers and Instagram influencers through the mail and at a pop-up vegan deli in Venice Beach.

Many customers drawn by Daily Harvest's promise of quick, nutritious frozen foods said the severity of their illnesses, and the lack of information about what caused their symptoms, has left them feeling betrayed.

"They were organic, vegan, sustainably packaged, all these supposedly great things, so I just trusted that it was healthy," said Alyssa Mera, 29, a commercial real estate agent in San Diego County who was hospitalized with excruciating abdominal pain after eating the lentil crumbles twice.

Daily Harvest did not respond to questions about where its foods are manufactured or how the firm is regulated. In an email, a representative said the company's recall had been a success, as "no one has reported to Daily Harvest that they unknowingly ate the product after June 17, the date the recall was announced." The latest reported onset of symptoms was July 16, the FDA said.

Made of legumes, mushrooms and butternut squash, the French Lentil + Leek Crumbles were designed to be sautéed and used as a substitute for ground meat in dishes such as pastas, salads and tacos.

Less than a month after the product launched, customers began to complain of jaundice, full-body itching, severe abdominal pain and gastrointestinal problems. Stories about mystery symptoms snowballed on Reddit and Instagram.

More than 470 people have now reported symptoms. Bill Marler, a Seattle attorney who specializes in foodborne illness, is representing 356 people, including 34 Californians. He said 26 people have had their gallbladders removed and eight had liver biopsies.

Marler is also representing a mother who was hospitalized for a week with severe abdominal pain, as well as her 4-month-old daughter, who suffered from diarrhea, vomiting and elevated levels of liver enzymes after being breastfed.

"This obviously is a severe case," Marler said. "Not knowing what it is that's making people sick is creating a lot of anxiety."

Five weeks after the recall, Daily Harvest told customers that they had been sickened by an ingredient called tara flour, made from the seed of a tree native to Peru. The FDA has not confirmed that finding, and Daily Harvest did not respond to questions about how the company isolated tara as the tainted ingredient.