Food for People has been distributing emergency relief to Humboldt County residents affected by this week's earthquakes and power failures.

"We're definitely seeing the worst circumstances in the Rio Dell Eel River area," said Carly Robbins, front development director with the Eureka-based food bank. "In Rio Dell (Wednesday) we were helping households who had been without power or water for days, no cooking facilities ... no working plumbing, no flushing toilets."

While the Eel River Valley was hardest hit, needs are widespread across the county, Robbins said.

"We're seeing families who are experiencing food spoilage right before the holidays, lots of people who had already done their holiday shopping and don't know what they're going to do now. ... It's affecting everyone and there's varying levels of need and people experiencing hardship."

Robbins said Food for People will hold a pop-up emergency food distribution in Fortuna Thursday. The event will run from noon to 2 p.m. at the Gene Lucas Center’s parking lot at 3000 Newburg Road, Fortuna, offering nonperishable pantry staples for households who lost food due to the earthquake and power outages.

"Often financial donations are the most useful because then they can turn around and purchase what they need," she said. "There are plenty of households especially in the Rio Dell area that are displaced."

Donations can be made online at foodforpeople.org.