Foppoli hearing moved to December, motions scheduled for October

As civil lawsuits against him advance, former Windsor Mayor Dominic Foppoli continues to operate without legal representation, according to court documents.

Foppoli is listed as representing himself and filed his own response in the larger of two lawsuits against him, one brought by seven women accusing him of sexual crimes.

A judge on Tuesday postponed a trial conference in the case until December. That hearing will follow an October hearing on whether a winery co-owned by Foppoli should be dropped as a defendant in most of the counts in the lawsuit.

Sonoma County Superior Court Judge Jennifer Dollard will hear arguments Oct. 19 from attorneys representing Christopher Creek, the winery Foppoli co-owns with his brother.

Foppoli has yet to enlist an attorney in that case or in a lawsuit filed May 20 by a Montana woman who says Foppoli raped her repeatedly when she was 18.

A case management conference in that case is scheduled for Sept. 20.

Foppoli has denied all the allegations against him. He did not respond to questions from a reporter on Tuesday. His brother and the attorney for the winery also did not respond.

In the Sonoma County case, seven women are seeking compensation from Foppoli, his Christopher Creek Winery and the Santa Rosa Active 20-30 Foundation, a prominent local civic organization.

The women are not named in court documents under provisions designed to protect victims of sexual assault, but their accounts have been described in news articles.

They accuse Foppoli of rape and sexual assault over decades and say the business and the foundation were aware of his crimes but abetted and profited from them instead of taking preventive action. Both winery and Active 20-30 have denied the allegations against them.

In their 30-page complaint, Foppoli’s accusers, who are represented by Santa Rosa lawyer Traci Carrillo, contend he used his “power, connections and alcohol to prey upon dozens of women in Sonoma County.”

Santa Rosa Active 20-30 has asked a judge to dismiss the organization from the lawsuit.

A November 2021 investigation by the San Francisco Chronicle found local Active 20-30 leadership was aware of sexual misconduct allegations against Foppoli, but ignored or made light of the complaints. The club subsequently expelled Foppoli.

In the past, Foppoli had contracted with a civil attorney in Los Angeles and Santa Rosa criminal defense attorney Orchid Vaghti.

Vaghti on Tuesday declined to comment.

Foppoli does not face any criminal charges, though the California Attorney General’s office continues to weigh a possible prosecution.

You can reach Staff Writer Andrew Graham at 707-526-8667 or andrew.graham@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @AndrewGraham88