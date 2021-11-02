For 70 years, Christmas trees were the family business. Then came drought. And fire

PLACERVILLE — Omer and Elinor McGee opened El Dorado County's first Christmas tree farm in 1952 in Grizzly Flats, a Gold Rush-era mountain town some 25 miles from the county seat. The business prospered, and their son Mike eventually took over.

The following years delivered joy but also heartbreak: dry winters and financial strain, the death of Mike and Phyllis McGee's youngest son, Cory.

But when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, something unexpected happened: Cars wrapped around Mike and Phyllis' Placerville ranch and spilled from the parking lot. Families eager for a dose of good cheer and a breath of pine-scented air bustled through rows of conifers, seeking the perfect tree from McGee Christmas Tree Farm.

Then came the drought. Low rainfall and a declining snowpack, combined with high temperatures, battered the McGee Christmas trees.

Of the seedlings Mike planted in February, one of the hottest and driest on record, 80% died by July. In August, thousands of mature Christmas trees became kindling for a massive wildfire.

"Sometimes Mother Nature helps you, and sometimes Mother Nature hurts you," Mike said in early September. "That's farming."

Wild conifers, which have proliferated in the American West for hundreds of thousands of years, are struggling to survive after fires, especially in low-elevation forests. Drought and wildfire have been cruel, not only to Christmas trees but to California's ponderosa pines, redwoods and sequoias.

"People revere some of these big, old trees, and we're losing them," said Meg Krawchuk, an associate professor in the Department of Forest Ecosystems and Society at Oregon State University. "The climate crisis — and our land management crisis — is killing them."

In part because of this, fewer Christmas trees are likely to be available this holiday season, and they will come with a higher price tag, said Jami Warner, executive director of the American Christmas Tree Association.

"Price increases and shortages are the result of extreme weather events in the Pacific Northwest and Midwest, supply chain congestion in and out of ports, trucking and domestic shipping issues and shipping container shortages," she said.

For the McGees, the environmental crisis dovetailed with a personal one. Mike, 69, was diagnosed in 2015 with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS. The progressive neurodegenerative disease steals a person's ability to speak, move and, eventually, breathe.

This summer, as Mike struggled against the disease, he passed the business to his son Eli, the one who dreamed of being a pilot or a teacher; studied at UC Davis; married his high school sweetheart, Rachel; and had a job at a biotech company in San Luis Obispo, 340 miles away.

Eli, 34, had always thought his outdoorsy kid brother, gone now for years, would become the tree farmer. Fate decided otherwise. Now, Eli must learn to be the farmer his father became after decades tilling the soil.

"I'm trying to see the trees the same way he does," Eli said.

Mike had taken over the family farm in 1978, when he planted his first rows of conifers in what had once been a pear orchard. Two years later, he met Phyllis, a nurse and single mother of two girls. Eli, born in 1987, spent his childhood nestled in Mike's backpack while his dad tended the trees and Phyllis helped patients at Marshall Medical Center in Placerville.

In 2012, tragedy struck. Their son Cory, 22, was killed in a car crash on Carson Road, leading home to the farm.

For years, Phyllis said, she asked herself, "Am I going to lay in bed and cry today? Have another glass of wine? And is that going to help me? Or am I going to get out there and do something positive?" The family trucked on.

Then, one day, Mike's arm started twitching, and Phyllis noticed his shoulder drop. He was diagnosed with ALS. Working the farm, as he had for decades, became a mounting challenge.

"This is how determined he is," said his wife of nearly 40 years. "He'll work for a half hour trying to get a bolt and a screw in before he says, 'Can you help me?' He'll try it and try it and try it, and then come in and say, 'You got five minutes?'"

As his father's disease progressed, Eli and Rachel had a decision to make. For 12 years the couple had lived happily in a one-story home in San Luis Obispo on two incomes, with their dog and a solid group of friends.

"We had a great life," said Rachel, a registered nurse.

She applied for a job at Marshall Medical Center and got the offer in March. In June, Eli traded in his safety goggles for work boots and changed his occupation on Facebook from "manufacturing scientist" to "tree farmer." Phyllis, overwhelmed with joy and relief, broke down in tears. Tree farming was "in Mike's blood," she said, "and I think it's in Eli's blood."