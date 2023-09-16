As soon as he enters the gym, 50-year-old boxer Adrian Mijares hurries around, dodging in and out of equipment, punching bags and other boxers, making sure he gives everyone a fist bump.

Mijares, a Santa Rosa resident and USA Master’s Division boxer, does this every time he arrives at A&B Boxing, a family owned and operated boxing gym in the South Park neighborhood of Santa Rosa.

“It’s kind of a trip that such a brutal sport can offer such benevolence in life,” Mijares said.

Jonathen Melgarejo and his brother, Brayan Melgarejo, took over the gym in 2020. Their father, Arturo Melgarejo founded A&B Boxing in 2007.

A&B is different from many boxing gyms, according to Jonathen Melgarejo, because it embraces the familial and supportive side of boxing — staying away from a more cutthroat environment that is often associated with the sport.

“It comes from our name. A&B stands for athletics and brotherhood, and the brotherhood is something that we emphasize. A lot of times, you go to places, and the culture of boxing is very aggressive, very masculine,” Jonathen Melgarejo said. “We try to take that away, we try to make it welcoming. For example, one of the rules we have is that when we come in, we fist bump each other.”

This welcoming atmosphere is what led Mijares to A&B. Now he helps coach when he isn’t training for fights.

Mijares’ boxing journey has been full of ups and downs. Once a Junior Olympic boxing champion, he came back to the sport he loved in 2011 after battling depression and drug abuse.

Mijares won his first match since 1992 in July at the Doc Doherty Boxing Classic in Las Vegas, an amateur boxing event that was his fifth since his return to the sport. He fights in the Master’s Division, which is reserved for competitors age 35 and older.

“It was an awesome feeling. I was thrilled even before I got in the ring, there was all this momentum that was occurring and it all came together once that bell sounded, and I really had the greatest time,” he said. “There’s a lot to that. I put a lot of hard work into it.”

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/M7H33uFshrQ">Click here to view this embed</a>.

A Santa Rosa native, he started boxing at 7 years old at the now-closed NorCal Boxing Club in Sebastopol and recalls his time in the gym fondly.

“That’s what I did as a youngster. I didn’t play baseball or soccer or football. My dad had me in a boxing gym, and it was the best thing ever,” Mijares said.

He stopped boxing in 1994 when he was 21. “My mother needed my help with my brothers in the East Bay. I wasn’t really doing much, I had a 2-year-old daughter at the time, and I was trying to be a version of an adult and I ended up getting tangled up in drugs and it threw me for a nasty loop for almost two decades. Life took over.”

Mijares said coming back to boxing was a “dream” realized.

After overcoming 20 years of drug addiction, he started fighting again and dedicated himself to his family. “I completely rewrote my life,” he said. “Maybe there’s someone out there that needs to hear that, that’s dying to hear that but can’t make that connection. I know that person at one point was me.”

After working in security for the majority of his working life, Mijares is now a stay-at-home dad by day to his two youngest kids — 5 and 3 years old — and boxes five nights a week.

“You get two sick or screaming babies together, and it can be nerve-racking. This is a way for me to get all of that out,” he said.

Amateur boxing has seen a lot of growth in recent years, fueled by local gyms like A&B rebounding from a difficult stretch during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I believe that amateur boxing is at an all-time high in the United States,” said Michael Campbell, senior events and operations manager for Colorado-based USA Boxing, the national governing body for Olympic-style boxing.

USA Boxing membership numbers for boxers, coaches and officials are higher than they have been in the past decade, Campbell said.

Mijares is one of multiple A&B boxers who have earned championship and title wins this year with coaching from the Melgarejo brothers.

One of those is David Leon, 19, who has been training at A&B for a year and a half. In July, he won the 2023 California Golden Gloves State Championship in only his third career fight.

“Training here not only has helped me with the physical part of being a boxer and getting in shape, but also with the mental part. Coming here is joining a family, I don’t just come here to train, I come to a great environment, to a great family,” Leon said.

Despite their competitive success, the gym is about more than winning for the Melgarejo brothers.

“My dad opened (A&B) to get kids into a better environment,” Brayan Melgarejo said. “We’re here just to become better than we were yesterday.”

Now 28, Brayan Melgarejo won the California Golden Gloves state championship at 16, and is still working toward his goal of becoming a pro boxer. He hopes it will serve as inspiration to his students.

His younger brother, Jonathen Melgarejo, who also boxed but found more enjoyment in coaching, attributes some of their success to their age and ability to relate to the younger athletes.

“I’m 27, so I’m a pretty young coach, so my brother and I are able to relate to them and can translate our experiences to them. By them seeing themselves in us and us in them, I think that helps,” he said.

“They show a lot of love and respect toward a lot of people. I feel like because it’s family owned, they have a lot of love to share,” said Serena Vanthavong, who is 26. Vanthavong, who is a competitive bodybuilder, has been training at A&B for four years as a way to stay in shape.

Mijares hopes to continue boxing in the future, and is looking to take on more coaching and potentially officiating responsibilities.

“I think I’m just going to stay around the sport somehow, because it helps with a lot of things, I think that’s where my calling might be,” Mijares said. “I put a lot of thought, pain, triumph and happiness into those heavy bags.”