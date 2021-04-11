For immigrants, IDs prove to be a barrier to a dose of protection

BOSTON - The line started outside, on a street usually teeming with people waiting to enter college bars, and snaked up the stairs of an old firehouse to the Brazilian Worker Center, where shots of the coronavirus vaccine were being administered on this cold New England spring morning.

Finally, it was Maria Sousa's turn. She had been waiting for more than an hour with her husband and daughter when a center volunteer greeted them in Portuguese and guided them to the registration desk, where they presented their identification - Brazilian passports.

Getting vaccinated here was the only option they considered.

Immigrants have been turned away from pharmacies and other places after being asked for driver's licenses, Social Security numbers or health insurance cards - specific documentation not mandated by states or the federal government but often requested at vaccination sites across the country, including right down the road from here. Often the request comes in English, a language many of the vaccine-seekers don't fully understand.

Some state agencies and businesses that provide vaccinations have acknowledged the problem and vowed that it will stop.

Sousa's family wasn't willing to take the risk.

Here, there was someone to intervene if requests for more information arose - and they did. When the woman behind the desk entered Sousa's name, a picture popped up on her screen. Since the 43-year-old was wearing a mask, the woman asked for an address to determine whether it was the same person. When the address didn't match what was in the system, she pressed for more information.

Watching as a volunteer tried to help Sousa, the center's executive director stepped in. The registrars were to accept whatever ID was presented, using the center's address if necessary.

The life-or-death race to get as many people vaccinated as possible before the coronavirus spawns more viral mutations, like the one that emerged in Brazil, started slowly but has accelerated as many of those crossing the finish line possess the wherewithal and inclination to navigate a mazelike system. As the nation nears the point where supply soon outpaces demand, the unvaccinated will increasingly be people who are reluctant or who are rebuffed by barriers blocking their way.

"We've done a good job of equality in rolling out the vaccine. A lot of states have opened to everyone 16 and over now," said Jeffrey Hines, medical director for diversity, inclusion and health equity at Wellstar Health System in Atlanta. "But equality is not equity."

Equality means giving everyone the same resources and opportunities, whereas equity takes into account people's varying circumstances and allocates resources based on need to reach an equal outcome.

"Equality can get things done quickly," Hines said. "Equity needs to be done more intentionally."

The federal government says everyone has a right to the coronavirus vaccine regardless of immigration status, with the Department of Homeland Security calling it "a moral and public health imperative to ensure that all individuals residing in the United States have access to the vaccine."

But each state's registration process is different, and vaccination sites often make up their own rules - policies inflaming racial and ethnic divides in coronavirus vaccinations.

Twenty-six states restrict access to people who live and work there, status that can be proved with a utility bill or a work ID. But only about one-quarter of state websites make it clear that undocumented immigrants are eligible for the shot and that getting vaccinated will not negatively affect immigration status, according to recent analyses by the health policy group Kaiser Family Foundation.

Only 10 states and the District of Columbia, which have residency requirements, also allow undocumented immigrants to obtain driver's licenses or state identification cards.

Massachusetts is not one of them, and the state's website telling people how to prepare for their vaccine appointment says that although vaccination sites might request an ID or insurance card, "that only applies to people that have them."

Natalicia Tracy, executive director of Boston's Brazilian Worker Center, oversaw the distribution of approximately 200 Moderna vaccines April 2 in Boston. (Sophie Park / for The Washington Post)

"The idea of having to be ID'd is a major source of stress for immigrants," said Natalícia Tracy, executive director of Boston's Brazilian Worker Center, a nonprofit dedicated to defending and advancing labor and immigrant rights. "When people ask for ID, they say Massachusetts ID. They don't say any ID."

It is often left up to the very people made vulnerable by these ad hoc rules to push back against them.