For many Afghan refugees, the struggles don’t end when they reach US soil

SACRAMENTO — The Afghan American men spiked their volleyball shots with an anxious intensity as twilight fell on the fourth night of the Taliban’s takeover of their home country.

Between games, they stared stone-faced at their phones, where urgent messages from family members pinged relentlessly, supplications for help from those now trapped in enemy territory.

The nightly gathering, once a means of holding on to what they had lost since fleeing Afghanistan in recent years, had morphed into a bitter reminder of the difficult trade they made in migrating to California: safety for family.

Here in Arden Arcade, a Sacramento neighborhood known for low rents in run-down apartments, Afghan refugees stressed that the United States’ obligations to help those who furthered the U.S. mission should not end when migrants land on American soil — as many felt it had for them.

From there begins a long journey often filled with hardship, from the red tape of receiving a Social Security number, signing up for social services and finding housing, to the disillusionment for many educated professionals of suddenly finding themselves at the bottom of the economic and social ladder, isolated by language and culture and often surrounded by crime, prejudice and need.

Even before the current crisis, some felt abandoned by a government that they believe delivered less than expected.

Regardless of their status in Afghanistan, refugees often arrive saddled with debt — required to pay the government back for the price of their airline tickets — and have few choices beyond minimum-wage jobs because they lack U.S. experience, though many have advanced degrees or held senior jobs in their homeland.

“People might say we are happy to be out of Afghanistan. It is completely the wrong statement. No one is happy to leave their home country behind,” said Lal Mohammad, sitting on a silver car shade used as a makeshift blanket in the park.

Mohammad managed guesthouses for expats in Afghanistan, handling a staff of 60. Like many around him, he said his hopes for America quickly turned into a “sad reality” that left him stuck working a warehouse job and scraping to pay for basics for his wife and five kids. Little aid came after their first few months in the state — he landed an apartment only after a fellow refugee agreed to cosign the lease and worked his way up to being an accountant (he has a finance degree) by taking part-time gigs.

An estimated 144,000 people of Afghan ancestry live in the United States, according to the 2019 American Community Survey. The diaspora’s migration came in three major influxes: the aftermath of the 1979 Soviet invasion of Afghanistan, the early 1990s under the first Taliban regime, and following the U.S.-led invasion of 2001.

Afghans have sought this area for nearly 20 years amid an eruption in housing prices in its sister enclave of Fremont in the Bay Area — Sacramento is now home to about 10,000 Afghans with special immigrant visas, the largest population in California, according to resettlement workers, while roughly 60,000 Afghan Americans live in the Bay Area. They have brought their culture with them, filling the neighborhood streets with markets that bake flatbread in fire ovens, changing the demographics of local schools and spawning a halal food truck that frequents the parking lot of the park.

Residents here also fear that the deals they made with the U.S. now threaten the lives of those they left behind — many of whom are ineligible to leave under current rules and are viewed by the Taliban as proxies for those who escaped. They say American policy ignores the realities of extended families, where aunts and uncles, siblings and cousins are little different than spouses and children.

“The U.S. should evacuate all our families for what we did,” said Wasel Hoshmand, a former military translator who came to Sacramento in 2014, as he played a game of cards with three others on the grass between the volleyball courts. “My service to the U.S. government has made them a huge target.”

On Friday evening, a U.S. State Department official speaking on background said grandchildren of special immigrant visa applicants who are unmarried and younger than 21 will now be allowed to join evacuation flights, adding that those who qualify under the new rule have been advised to consider going to the airport. The spokesperson said government officials are also putting “significant resources” into helping other eligible priority groups, but acknowledged vulnerable people “will face significant challenges fleeing to safety.”