For people needing food: a free, drive-thru distribution Saturday in Santa Rosa

Volunteers with the Sonoma County Black Forum will host the latest in a series of drive-thru food distributions Saturday morning at the ArtQuest center at Santa Rosa High School.

Fresh and nonperishable foods and personal care items will be carried to cars starting at 10 a.m. The free distribution will continue until noon, or until the last of the groceries are given away.

The ArtQuest center is located on the south end of the Santa Rosa High campus on Mendocino Avenue.

The volunteers distributing the food will wear masks and gloves. The people receiving the groceries will not have to leave their vehicles.

Members of the Sonoma County Black Forum are able to offer nutrition assistance to local people who struggle amid the pandemic through partnerships with Clover Sonoma, Community Foundation Sonoma County, Sonoma County Vintners Foundation, the Junior League of Napa-Sonoma, Farm to Pantry, Bud's Custom Meats, Oliver's Market, Petaluma Poultry, Perdue, Skippy's Egg Store, Santa Rosa Moving & Storage and the Redwood Empire Food Bank.