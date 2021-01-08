For teachers, the Capitol riot is a tough subject to discuss

David Stewart went to sleep Wednesday night wondering how he would explain the chaos that had transpired in the nation's capital that day, only 10 miles from Alexandria, Va., where he teaches elementary school.

He decided to let his fourth-graders bring it up, and it didn't take much to open the floodgates, even over Zoom. Students said they were upset, angry and scared.

"Some talked about how they were sad because they saw on TV that Americans, people who live in this country, are breaking the windows of a government building. How people were walking out of buildings with blood on their faces," said Stewart, 39.

Stewart thanked each child in turn for sharing, but he was at a loss for words when one student said he and his family had been at the Capitol when the riot broke out. The child said he watched as injured people were wheeled away in ambulances.

"I had to think about the best way to respond to that," Stewart said. "I found that difficult to speak about."

Stewart replied that he was sorry the student had seen those things and glad neither he nor his family was injured. Although he wanted to, he did not ask questions, and kept the discussion moving.

Across the country on Thursday, teachers grappled with how to talk to their students about the mob invasion of the Capitol building a day earlier by Donald Trump supporters insisting the president had won an election that he actually lost.

Some teachers spoke explicitly about White privilege, racism and lies put forth by President Trump, who had encouraged protesters to march to Capitol Hill. Some directly addressed the fact that police had come out in force in response to Black Lives Matter protests and were caught completely off guard by White pro-Trump forces.

Others approached the subject more gently, inquiring about students' emotional and mental health, seeking to check in and see how they were. Many let students guide the discussion, sharing what they knew and asking questions. And some ignored the matter altogether.

In Minneapolis, a network of principals began messaging one another about how to handle the news almost as soon as it happened, said Mary Pat Cumming, principal of the FAIR School. She said everyone agreed the subject should be addressed, but there were differing views on the scope.

"A couple principals said this should stay in social studies," Cumming said. "Others said this is full-scale - all teachers should be prepared to have these conversations in the morning."

Cumming urged every teacher at her school to engage in the subject.

"Students will need to process, talk, and share," she wrote in an email to her staff. "I want to encourage you to think about how you will create space for those discussions."

On social media, many teachers said they would turn the chaos into a teaching opportunity, even as others vowed to steer clear of anything political. School leaders across the country told their communities that lawlessness was unacceptable, with some seeming to reveal their view of the White House.

"The painful truth is that teachable moments are harder when our children see a lack of moral leadership at the highest levels of government and society," said Monica E. Goldson, chief executive officer of the Prince George's County schools, Maryland's second-largest school system.

In Memphis, Joris Ray, superintendent of Shelby County Schools, wrote on Twitter that his staff would use the riot to "teach the importance of CIVILITY and uphold DEMOCRACY."

Many shared resources. PBS NewsHour announced that it would hold a public Zoom session on Thursday evening, with a panel of educators answering teachers' questions and offering guidance on how to discuss the insurrection with students. A guide published by Facing History, a nonprofit group, suggested pointing children to reliable news sources and then asking them to write short reflections on Wednesday's events. Another, developed by Teaching Tolerance, proposed posing open-ended questions, such as, "What does a just use of power look like?"

Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, posted a long Twitter thread listing free online lesson plans.

"Students across America are watching," Weingarten wrote. "You don't have to be a civics teacher to know that this moment is going to be very difficult for so many educators across the country."

For schools in and around the District of Columbia, the events at the Capitol were almost impossible to ignore.

Christina Wren, a teacher at Capitol Heights Elementary School, said she proceeded carefully with her fifth-graders, letting them know they could take a break rather than participate. All 21 stayed in the Zoom class, and nearly all had things to say or questions to pose, she said.