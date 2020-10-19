For the Navajo Nation, ’everything takes time,’ including voting

DENNEHOTSO, Ariz. — Turn off the two-lane highway that runs across the Navajo Nation, just a few miles south of the Utah border, and the pavement yields instantly to the desert.

Drive slowly down an unmarked road, rocking side to side over the sandstone, and you will find the land where Darlene Yazzie’s family has lived for more than a century. It is quiet here, the late-summer sun beating down on a wooden pergola, a cat asleep against a tire in the shade of Yazzie’s car. When she looks at the news from outside the reservation, she said, she feels lucky to live where she does.

The trade-off is time. “Everything takes time,” Yazzie said: hauling water to drink, hauling hay for the sheep, getting to the post office 10 miles away.

There are no mailboxes or mail carriers in Dennehotso or any of the other Navajo communities that dot the mesas and scrublands of northeastern Arizona, and an envelope sent from here to anywhere else in the state travels hundreds of miles through Phoenix or Albuquerque, New Mexico, first. First-class mail can take 10 days to reach St. Johns, the county seat, about 200 miles away.

In a year in which tens of millions of people plan to vote absentee, in a state that could decide both the presidency and control of the Senate, this geographic isolation has more profound implications than ever before. About 67,000 eligible voters live in the Arizona portion of the Navajo Nation, and President Donald Trump won the state in 2016 by 91,000 votes.

Like many Americans living under the coronavirus, Yazzie, 71, a retired public health worker, voted by mail in Arizona’s primary in August after years of voting in person. Unlike many Americans, she had to complete her ballot the moment she received it — in the doorway of the Dennehotso post office, which social distancing rules forbade her to enter — because taking it home might have meant submitting it too late.

“My son got his ballot late because the post office was closed for a while and we couldn’t get the mail,” she said. “You have to know which hours they’re open, certain days they’re closed, and I didn’t want to do that again. So I just turned around and I filled it in.”

The challenges for voters here resemble the challenges for Native American voters on many reservations, but size multiplies them. At more than 18,000 square miles, the Arizona portion of the Navajo Nation alone is larger than any other reservation in the country. But it has only 27 postal locations, some of them open just three or four hours a day.

This is roughly equivalent to having 13 mailboxes in the entire state of New Jersey.

When Four Directions, a Native American voting rights group, sent test mailings this summer, it found no post office on the reservation from which first-class mail arrived at the appropriate county recorder’s office in less than six days. By comparison, it took less than 18 hours for mail from Scottsdale, an affluent city outside Phoenix, to reach the Maricopa County office.

These numbers are the basis for a lawsuit, in which Yazzie is the lead plaintiff, that Four Directions filed against the Arizona secretary of state, Katie Hobbs, to extend the deadline for counties to receive ballots from voters on the reservation. It argues that the state’s uniform Nov. 3 deadline violates the Voting Rights Act of 1965 by giving Navajo voters less opportunity to vote than other Arizonans, and calls for ballots received from the reservation by Nov. 13 to be counted as long as they are postmarked by Election Day.

A district court let the existing deadline stand, ruling that the plaintiffs had not proved it affected them more than rural voters outside the reservation. Four Directions appealed, arguing that the plaintiffs needed only to demonstrate that they had “less opportunities to participate in the political process than other Arizona citizens due to their race or color,” not “to establish a difference between the tribal members who are part of a protected class of voters and other non-Indian yet also ‘rural’ voters.”

A spokesperson for Hobbs, a Democrat, said after the lawsuit was filed that she would comply if the court ordered an extension but that she had no authority to change the deadline because it is set by Arizona law. Her office has given counties $1.5 million to increase voting access for “tribal and rural communities,” distributed about 24,000 voter registration forms as inserts in Native American publications, and run radio announcements in the Navajo language.

Trump’s campaign opposes the suit on the premise that giving voters on the reservation more time would disadvantage voters off the reservation.