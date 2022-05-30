For this survivor, the fear never goes away

The school shootings have changed for Josh Stepakoff recently. He used to get a tug of anxiety when the TV news footage was full of scared-looking parents behind yellow tape. Now he gets two tugs.

With one child about to turn 2 and another on the way, Stepakoff now feels the nervousness of a parent who will one day have to send his kids off to campus in a world he doesn’t trust as safe. And he still feels the deep-rooted fear of a 6-year-old who, right after a game of “capture the flag,” enters an office lobby and suddenly comes face to face with a deranged, armed man.

On Aug. 10, 1999, Stepakoff was one of five people, including three kids between the ages of 5 and 8, shot by a white supremacist at the North Valley Jewish Community Center in Granada Hills. It was four months after Columbine, and at the time, it seemed to galvanize the national will to take action against gun violence.

Miraculously, all five people shot in Granada Hills lived. Joseph Ileto did not. After his assault on the community center, the assailant stole a car, drove a short distance to Chatsworth. There he shot Ileto, a postal worker, because he worked for the government and “looked Asian or Latino.”

Two bullets entered Joshua Stepakoff’s small body that day. One caught his left leg and broke a bone. The other entered at his left hip and lodged beneath his spine. Millimeters in a different direction, and he could have been paralyzed.

Stepakoff, now a 29-year-old real estate agent based in Northridge, doesn’t remember much about the shooting. But he remembers his recovery. He spent four days in the hospital, six weeks in a cast and a few weeks on crutches after that. There’s a small amount of nerve damage to his leg.

Much harder has been the mental strain that has followed him through every phase of life.

“In all reality, it’s still kind of happening,” Stepakoff said by phone. “There’s a large scope of different avenues I’ve tried. Conventional therapy. EMDR (Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprogramming) therapy, which is a highly successful treatment for high-trauma individuals. I did yoga. Medication. All sorts of different things, and they all played different roles. It has been a long road. And it’s not over. It’s not something I ever see an end to.”

In the bleak aftermath of the murders at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday, national attention has rightly landed on the families who dropped their children at school that day and never saw them alive again. But there are other tolls, too.

Every student who was at Robb Elementary that day, and every mother or father who agonized while wondering if their kid was among the victims, will see their lives altered in some way.

“What happened to me — I was in a place I was supposed to be, doing a thing I was supposed to be doing,” Stepakoff said. “I was not in a risky place. We all thought I was safe there. In my mind, all of the trauma I would have afterward was because I never knew if I was in a risky situation anymore after that.”

For years, Stepakoff was subject to sudden, unpredictable panic attacks – at home, at the supermarket, at the mall with friends.

“I never knew when it would hit me,” he said. “I went down this snowball, where I’d suddenly think, is this a bad situation? I’m a very logical, rational person, and all sense of rationality goes out the window, because what happened to me was completely senseless.”

As soon as the North Valley Jewish Community Center reopened, Stepakoff was there in his leg cast. He had been going five days a week during the summer. He loved the place. And his parents didn’t want him, or other Jewish kids, to live in fear. He said he has “nothing but admiration and respect” for their decision.

The Stepakoffs got deeply involved in the gun safety movement. It was the Granada Hills shooting that inspired Donna Dees-Thomases to organize a rally that would become the Million Mom March in 2000. Josh Stepakoff’s mother, Loren Lieb, helped with the march.

Now Lieb is chair of the board of directors of Women Against Gun Violence. Josh and his father, Alan Stepakoff, are both on the board. So is Penny Finkelstein, mother of Mindy Finkelstein, who was a 16-year-old camp counselor at North Valley when the white supremacist arrived; he shot Mindy in the right thigh and shin, and she limped into a classroom holding a 5-year-old, then made it outside before collapsing.

For a while, it looked like the Stepakoffs’ anguish might be translated into change. The Million Mom March, just a year after the Columbine shooting, seemed like an emotional sea change. But the energy dimmed, and the shootings became more common. Then Sandy Hook happened, and it felt like the final allowable outrage. It wasn’t. Parkland brought a new wave of teenage survivors who looked like they were going to spark an irresistible social movement. They couldn’t.

“I was so confident we’d fix this issue a long time ago,” Stepakoff said. “And here we are, 20-plus years after I got shot, and in a far worse place than we were then.”

