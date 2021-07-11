For top #MeToo legal duo, a pandemic year brings no pause

She’d just upended her life by going public with sexual harassment allegations against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. And Charlotte Bennett, a former aide to the governor, realized that Saturday night in February that she had no plan for what came next. She was 25 years old, and had never been in the media spotlight. How would she deal with the fallout, both publicly and personally?

She didn’t have long to wonder. The next morning, an email arrived from Debra Katz, the same civil rights attorney who’d represented Christine Blasey Ford, accuser of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, along with accusers of Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein and countless other powerful men accused of sexual misconduct, most of it along with her professional partner of 20 years, Lisa Banks.

“How are you holding up?” Katz asked Bennett when they connected. Did she have support or advice? Not really, Bennett said.

“This case is literally why I do this work,” Katz explained, assuring her she'd represent her on a pro bono basis. “It’s why I exist. Let’s do this.”

For many people, the pandemic year has brought a pause of some kind, or at least a slowdown, to their professional endeavors. For Katz and Banks, the opposite has been true. “This is probably the biggest year we’ve ever had,” says Banks.

Their work has actually been increasing for nearly four years. When the Harvey Weinstein revelations erupted in October 2017, launching the reckoning that became known as the #MeToo movement, it caused a "sea change," Katz says.

“We were inundated — not only by live cases but by cases of people who were harassed decades ago but wanted to report the issues now, because the person who harassed them was still in the same perch," she says.

Katz and Banks each carry several dozen active cases at a time — everything from informal advice to full-blown litigation. They consult each other constantly, beginning and ending each day with a conversation, and discussing cases during frequent hikes in Rock Creek Park. Banks notes they jokingly call themselves Batman and Robin — she’s Robin, because she’s a decade younger.

It is, clients and associates say, an effective partnership — two very different personalities with shared goals.

At the toughest moments, they’ve also shared death threats: During the Kavanaugh hearings, armed guards were posted 24-7 outside their homes and at work, and their cars were checked underneath for explosives. They each struggled to explain to their families, without scaring the kids, why security was necessary.

Katz is known as the more fiery in temperament, Banks the cooler. Whistleblower Rick Bright, a federal scientist who was forced out of his job during a dispute over an unproven coronavirus treatment pushed by President Trump, says he immediately appreciated how their skills complement each other.

“Debbie is more assertive -- she’s a driver," Bright says. "Lisa walks me through the process, fills me in on what’s happening each step of the way.” When he was anxious, it was Banks who would calm him.

Katz freely admits she's the more emotional of the two, who occasionally struggles not to cry when seeing one of her clients — Ford, for example, or the Weinstein accusers — grilled about traumatic experiences.

Ford credits the duo with getting her through her gutting testimony in the Senate.

“Debbie and Lisa worked tirelessly in the summer of 2018 to advise me and to try to protect my privacy and to maintain my confidentiality,” Ford wrote in an email to The Associated Press. “When circumstances changed and my story became public, they fought hard on my behalf.”

However difficult, the case was “the most gratifying professional experience I’ve had in my career,” Katz says — even though Kavanaugh was eventually confirmed.

“I think the world changed as a result of Christine’s testimony,” Katz explains. “Conversations took place that had never taken place … in homes and schools and synagogues and in churches.. We heard from an 80 year-old woman who said, ‘I have never told anybody this but when I was in high school I was raped.’ I think courage begets courage.”

The two lawyers take comfort in the victories, and take the long view when it comes to setbacks for the movement. When Bill Cosby's conviction was overturned and he was released from prison, many worried aloud that it would have a chilling effect on victims coming forward. Katz and Banks don’t see it that way, and reminded everyone that Cosby hadn’t been exonerated.

“It’s always disappointing to see individuals like Cosby not held fully accountable,” Katz says. “But this is NOT a referendum on the #MeToo movement. And it won’t deter prosecutors from going after others when evidence indicates misconduct.”