Force for change: Windsor High grad on path to reform criminal justice system

Victoria Sheber wasn’t boasting. She was being thoughtful.

Having been asked to list her internships and activities in college and law school, the 2015 Windsor High School graduate paused at one point to note that she would leave some out, in order to save time.

One of those activities, the 25-year-old went on to explain, was “foundational” in shaping the person she’s become.

Before Sheber landed a job in the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office or clerked in the Narcotic and Dangerous Drug section of the U.S. Department of Justice or was elected editor-in-chief of the American Criminal Law Review, headquartered at the Georgetown University Law Center, where she is a third-year student, Sheber found deep fulfillment in a different role: as a debate coach for high school students on the west side of Los Angeles.

More than any of her extracurriculars, Sheber explained on a recent morning, between sips of black coffee at Windsor’s Café Noto, it was debating that put her on her present path.

“I did sports a little bit in middle school, but it wasn't something I loved,” she recalled. After taking part in her first debate as a ninth grader, she was smitten.

She liked the confidence it built and the intellectual range it demanded — the open-mindedness required, as she put it, to see both sides of an issue.

“Which translates to just about everything,” said Sheber, who grew up in a conservative household and now describes herself as “the opposite of conservative.

“But I can see both sides of all those issues.”

She is the daughter of Jeanne and David Sheber. Jeanne is a payroll manager, while David is an air traffic controller at Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport. Before Victoria and her younger sister Kaitlyn left for school each morning, David would say to them, “Be a good human.”

Among those convinced that Victoria is exceeding that standard are the folks at the American Constitution Society, a national network of progressive lawyers, judges and scholars, which recently named her one of its 2022 Next Generation Leaders. Sheber was one of just 22 students selected from the society’s nearly 200 chapters, and one of the few, it seems likely, who began their collegiate career at a junior college.

“Frankly, it was a financial decision,” said Sheber, who was accepted at many four-year colleges but “didn’t feel this pressure, that I had to go to the best school immediately.”

While she had many options, Santa Rosa Junior College was the best one for her, at the time. “It’s where I met my fiancé. It’s where I grew into myself.”

It’s also where her horizons were expanded. Sheber has spent two years apiece at UCLA and Georgetown Law. But the students at Santa Rosa Junior College, she declared, “are the hardest working people I’ve ever met. They come such diverse, beautiful backgrounds.” In addition to people with stories similar to hers, Sheber met former convicts, ex-drug addicts, single parents and people returning to school after many years away from it.

“If they can do it,” she said, “what do I have to complain about?”

After two years at the junior college she transferred to UCLA, where she double-majored in American Literature and Culture & History while — this is a CliffsNotes version of her extracurriculars — interning at Ms. Magazine, working as an editor at UCLA’s Fem Newsmagazine and serving as president of its American Association of University Women chapter.

She also taught debate at Windward High School, where two of her students, both young women, informed her they were taking the class just to get credit, and had no interest in ever competing in a tournament.

“I’m not going to push you,” Sheber replied, “but I think you’d have fun.”

The students went to a tournament, and excelled. That pair ended up competing in the state qualifying tournament. Seeing them gain confidence over the course of the semester “cemented” for Sheber that debate is “an activity that shapes peoples’ lives.”

Between UCLA and Georgetown Law, she spent a transformative year in southeast Washington, D.C., working with fifth graders at a school where 90% of the students lived in single-mother households. That experience — with an Americorps program called City Year — gave her an up-close look at school-to-prison pipeline, a trend where disadvantaged children are disproportionately funneled into criminal justice systems.

That experience supercharged Sheber’s interest in criminal legal reform. “I knew I wanted to help kids,” she said, “and helping shape the legal system so that families aren’t broken up.”

Asked why she opted for law school, Sheber noted that there are countless ways to make the world a better place.

The way Sheber feels she can offer the most help, she explained, is “through changing the structures, changing the laws. That’s the space I’m most comfortable in, because of my debate experience.

“I’m interested in policy, and innovative solutions” to intractable problems like mass incarceration, “and I just think all of that happens in law.”

She’d returned to Windsor for a fortnight in May before boomeranging back to the East Coast to begin her summer job in the office of the Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, whose progressive agenda appeals to her.

While her supervisors will be assessing her performance, Sheber will be taking their measure, as well. She’s looking for a DA’s office “that aligns with my values.”

After finishing law school next year, she plans to get married, take the New York bar exam, then serve as a law clerk for a judge for a year, maybe two. After that, Sheber hopes to work full-time for the Manhattan DA, “or some other reform-minded prosecutor.”

Wherever she ends up, Sheber is likely to leave a lasting mark. That much seems beyond debate.

You can reach Staff Writer Austin Murphy at 707-521-5214 or austin.murphy@pressdemocrat.com or on Twitter @ausmurph88.