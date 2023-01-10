Keep that umbrella handy, at least for the next few days.

Ongoing, scattered thunderstorms will continue throughout the Bay Area into Tuesday afternoon, according to Sean Miller, a National Weather Service meteorologist.

“There’s really no break day,” Miller said. Rain, or a chance of it, is in the forecast for Sonoma County every day through early next week.

Another low pressure system will arrive Wednesday night, bringing another half inch to an inch to most of the North Bay, and up to two inches in the coastal hills, he said.

After that, Thursday going into Friday, the region could see another tenth to a quarter inch, he said.

On Saturday and Sunday, another storm will bring anywhere from an inch to three inches to Sonoma County, Miller said.

“These don't appear to be as impactful as what we just experienced,” Miller said. “But that said, everything is very saturated. We're getting more rainfall, so at the very least we'll keep that saturated and we'll still have to watch out for potential concerns.”

