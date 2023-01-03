North Bay residents should spend Tuesday getting ready for another anticipated round of heavy rain and strong winds set to roll through the region Wednesday that will likely cause rivers to inch toward their flood stages, and down even more trees, according to the National Weather Service.

This particular atmospheric river, the third to hit the Bay Area since Dec. 26, could drop as much as 8 inches of precipitation, over a 48-hour period, on some of Sonoma County’s wettest areas, according to meteorologist Ryan Walbrun, with the weather service’s office in Monterey.

The storm is expected to deposit about 2 to 4 inches of rainfall on the Sonoma County valleys, 4 to 6 inches on the northwest hills and 6 to 8 inches near Cazadero.

“Use Tuesday for preparation,” Walbrun said. “Put a plan in action ahead of time, just in case.”

Here we go again, but this time with lots of wind.#PineappleExpress heading our way for midweek.

Checkout the plume of moisture peeling off the tropics, just NW of the Hawaiian Islands.



Monday/Tuesday are prep days.#cawx pic.twitter.com/F7Q6qbF5K8 — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) January 2, 2023

A flood watch and high winds watch will take effect Wednesday night into Thursday morning for most of the Bay Area, according to a National Weather Service report on the coming storm.

“This is truly a brutal system that we are looking at and needs to be taken seriously,” weather officials said in the report.

Residents living in areas with a higher risk of flooding or mudslides, such as the Glass Fire burn scar, should take some time to craft a plan in anticipation of the storm, according to the Santa Rosa Fire Department.

The @NWSBayArea has issued a High Wind Watch for the entire Bay Area Tues (1/3) night through Thurs (1/5) morning. Gusts up to 50mph possible in the lower elevation. Down trees and power outages likely. Secure/fasten loose objects prior to onset of winds. pic.twitter.com/RqWxN0YGpd — Santa Rosa Fire Department (@SantaRosaFire) January 3, 2023

“Residents should prepare, especially those living in or around the Glass Fire burn scar or areas prone to flooding,” fire officials advised in a Facebook post. “Also, we encourage residents to use (Tuesday) to clear their gutters and storm drains.”

As the heaviest rain sweeps into the North Bay Wednesday night through Thursday morning, so too will wind gusts of up to 60 mph, Walbrun said.

The combination will bring more-hazardous conditions to Sonoma County than what developed during the New Year’s Eve storm, which began in the southern portion of the county and moved south.

Last weekend’s storm knocked over trees, flooded the intersection of highways 12 and 121 near Sonoma Friday afternoon and saturated the soils, leaving the North Bay little time to dry out before Wednesday’s storm.

Widespread soft showers started sprinkling intermittently across the North Bay Monday afternoon. This light rain is expected to stop Monday evening, leaving one dry day before the soaking rain.

Monday’s rainy conditions began to subside around 5 p.m. By that point, 0.36 inches of precipitation had been recorded at Charles M. Schulz–Sonoma County Airport, according to the National Weather Service.

Healdsburg was the wettest Sonoma County city with 0.51 inches of rain, followed by Rohnert Park with 0.48 inches and Sebastopol with 0.42. Windsor had 0.39 inches, Santa Rosa had 0.33 inches and Petaluma got 0.24 inches.

In western Sonoma County, Cazadero had 0.52 inches of rain while Occidental got 0.40 inches.

While there were no significant reports of flooding across the region Monday, the rain still added to the ground moisture, increasing the potential for rock or mudslides when the stronger storm hits, Walbrun said.

“It’s not hurting anything right now,” he said of Monday’s rain. “But it’s not going to help.”

Winds during the Jan 4-5 rain event will increase risk of downed trees & power outages. Gusts of 35-55 mph, locally higher over ridges are possible. #cawx #BayArea pic.twitter.com/3Uzh6FxV2Y — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) January 2, 2023

This week, Sonoma County and surrounding counties will be at their highest risk for flooding, mudslides and downed trees and downed power lines. Rain rates could reach 1 inch per hour, which is enough to trigger debris flow around the Glass Fire burn scar, Walbrun said.

“With a front of this magnitude, it is conceivable,” he added.

Multiple creeks and streams, including Mark West Creek, are expected to overflow during the heavier rains, Walbrun said.

The weather service is also keeping an eye on the Russian River, which is predicted to swell to about 28 feet sometime around 1 a.m. Friday, according to the California Nevada River Forecast Center. The river’s flood stage is 32 feet.

The rain is expected to end by Thursday afternoon, Walbrun said.

After a 24-hour break, a weaker but still strong storm will begin Friday night and fill the already swelled rivers even more, Walbrun said.

This wet weather pattern is expected to extend into the second week of January, added Brooke Bingaman, another meteorologist at the Monterey office.

Staff Writer Colin Atagi contributed to this report.

You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @madi.smals.