Temperatures will steadily increase during the week throughout North Bay, reaching up to the mid-70s and potentially 80 next Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

A cold front moved through the Bay Area Saturday night into Sunday morning, triggering a light rain that dropped about one-hundredth of an inch of rainfall, Roger Gass, a meteorologist with the weather service’s Monterey office, said Sunday.

“If anyone had wet grounds in the morning when they woke up, that was what it was,” he added.

A cold air mass following the wake of the front will spread Monday throughout the region, causing cooler temperatures and some stronger winds.

Here's a look at the potential for seeing wind gusts of 40+ mph on Monday. The strongest winds should be along the coast and within the higher terrain. Make sure to secure any loose objects before the breeze starts picking up on Sunday! #cawx pic.twitter.com/lxLYRKuhdz — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) April 2, 2023

Through Wednesday, the temperature could still drop into the mid 30s, but the highs are expected to hover in the upper 50s to lower 60s, Gass said.

Winds gusts will pick up Monday through Tuesday morning, peaking around 40 to 45 mph on Sonoma County’s coast and in areas of higher elevations. In the county’s valleys 30 to 35 mph winds could be likely.

“We’ve been really in a very active weather pattern,” he said. “Even though we haven’t seen much rain the past couple of days, we’re still kind of in a cool pattern, and that is reflected in those colder temperatures the next few nights.”

After Wednesday, the cold air mass will be replaced with a high pressure system, causing the area to steadily heat up. Highs will increase to the mid 60s by Thursday and the upper 60s by Friday.

Over the weekend, temperatures will reach up to the mid 70s and could top at 80 degrees Sunday, Gass said.

Overnight lows will also increase, reaching the mid 40s by late week and the upper 40s to low 50s during the weekend.

While temperature specifics are more difficult to determine more than seven days out, the weather service predicts temperature in the region will be at above-average highs until about mid-April.

This is no April fools joke! The @NWSCPC's 8-14 Day Temperature Outlook indicates a greater than 40% probability of above normal temperatures beginning next weekend. Who's ready for some spring-like weather? #CAwx #BayAreaWX pic.twitter.com/du2zRGaJg5 — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) April 1, 2023

At this time, temperatures are not expected to reach record levels, Gass said.

You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @madi.smals.